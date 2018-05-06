Splatoon 2’s First TMNT Splatfest Round Ends, Winner Revealed

The first round of Splatoon 2’s latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed Splatfest is now over with players deciding that Raphael will reign supreme over Leo this weekend.

Earlier in the week, we shared the news that the first round of the newest head-to-head Splatfest that pit Ninja Turtle against Ninja Turtle would start this weekend. Today, Nintendo of America shared the results of the first round of the ongoing Splatoon 2 Splatfest on Twitter by retweeting Nintendo Versus’ announcement that showed the score of the competition between Team Raph vs. Team Leo.

The @TMNT fans went shell to shell in the #Splatoon2 #Splatfest, and Raph was round 1’s top Turtle with a score of 2-1! Thanks to everyone who participated, now let’s get ready for round 2! pic.twitter.com/8kpPj5enuH — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) May 6, 2018

If your favorite Ninja Turtle didn’t win during this first round, that’s all the more reason to push harder during the next round to make sure your favorite character wins. With this first weekend of the Splatfest complete, the second round will begin next weekend at the same time as before. Starting on May 11, Team Mikey will face off against Team Donnie as players cast their votes once again to see who bests the other.

The #Splatfest celebrating the upcoming “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” animated series continues in round 2, which kicks off 5/11! Are you #TeamMikey or #TeamDonnie? pic.twitter.com/TMpjwIsvJk — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) May 6, 2018

For the uninitiated who are now drawn to the competition because of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, these Splatfests happen ever so often with Nintendo typically pitting two competing characters, brands, or concepts against one another. Sometimes they get philosophical in nature while other times we get crossovers such as the TMNT one that’s going on now.

Back when the competition was first announced, Nintendo of America issued a statement about the crossover event and said it made “perfect sense” to incorporate the Ninja Turtles into this Splatfest.

“We love working with unexpected partners to expand our brand and bring smiles to people’s faces in surprising ways,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, about the crossover. “Teaming up with Nickelodeon and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles made perfect sense, as we share many of the same fans who enjoy family-friendly entertainment and classic characters.”

Tune in next weekend to see who wins, but make sure your voice is heard by moving the needle yourself in Splatoon 2.