Splatoon 3 Reveals August Food Themed Splatfest Winner

A food themed Splatfest competition took place in Splatoon 3 this weekend, with players having to choose which food they would eat every single day. Players were given the opportunity to choose between Team Bread, Team Rice, and Team Pasta, with Shiver, Frye, and Big Man representing each respective option. The event came to an end earlier today, and the results are now in; Team Rice is the winner! At halftime, Team Pasta had a narrow lead, with 33.72%, Team Rice at 33.45%, and Team Bread at 32.83%. Now that the final results have been tallied, it seems Team Pasta was unable to keep that lead!

The breakdown for today’s Splatfest win is that Team Rice received 90 points for the Sneak Peek, 70 points for Most Votes (at 61.71%), 120 Points for Open Battles, and 180 points for Tri-Color Battles. That’s a total of 460 points, overall! The results might be disappointing for some players, but thankfully we won’t have to wait long for the next Splatfest, as another event has already been confirmed for the month of September.

The next Splatfest will take place on September 12th, and Nintendo is making this one out to be a very big deal. The Grand Festival asks players which is most important to you: the past, present, or future. Nintendo has not confirmed that this will be the last Splatfest held in the game, but already, many fans are theorizing that the results of this Splatfest could shape the next game in the series. The Callie vs. Marie Splatfest in the original Splatoon had a huge impact on the story for Splatoon 2, which in turn setup Splatoon 3 with the Chaos vs. Order Splatfest. Even if the Grand Festival event is the one that has a major impact on the next game, it’s still possible we could see some Splatfest events after, or even some do-over events like we saw with Splatoon 2.

Nintendo has not officially announced a fourth Splatoon game, but the series has become a hugely popular one, especially in Japan. Splatoon 2 launched on Nintendo Switch just four months after the system’s arrival, and it’s entirely possible we could see the same thing happen with the “Switch 2.” Nintendo’s successor to the Switch is likely releasing in 2025, with an announcement coming at some point before next March 31, 2025.

