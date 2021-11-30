Nintendo Insider Provides Update on Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 is set to release on Nintendo Switch in 2022, but it looks like fans won’t have to wait until next year for an update on the game. According to reliable leaker @SamusHunter2, Nintendo will be providing some new information on Splatoon 3 before the end of 2021. Unfortunately, she did not offer specific information on what we’ll be seeing, but apparently we can also expect new artwork related to the series. That new art will probably tie-in with the holiday season, since Nintendo has released similar art in previous years. As with any rumor, however, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt!

The original Tweet from @SamusHunter2 can be found embedded below.

Announced during last February’s Nintendo Direct presentation, Splatoon 3 seems to directly follow-up on the events of Splatoon 2‘s Chaos vs. Order Splatfest. While the game seems like it will maintain the elements that have made the series a hit over the last few years, there are a number of unique new features that should set it apart from its predecessors. Players can expect to see a number of new weapons, new locations, and major deviations from the first two games, such as the ability to choose a starting point in each match. Readers can learn more about the game right here.

Splatoon 3 is one of several high-profile games slated to release on Nintendo Switch in 2022! A definitive release date has not been announced for the game, but it will debut in a year that will see exclusives such as Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. That’s a pretty stellar line-up headed into the new year, and it seems quite likely we’ll see additional games announced in the coming months. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what else 2022 will have to offer!

Are you looking forward to Splatoon 3? What did you think of the first two games in the series? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!