Splatoon 3 Reveals Splatfest Grand Festival Winner

The Grand Festival has come to a conclusion in Splatoon 3, wrapping up a three-way battle between Team Past, Team Present, and Team Future. Adding a new dimension to the festivities this time, each team was represented by a different idol group from the Splatoon franchise: Callie and Marie represented Team Past, Pearl and Marina were Team Present, and Team Future was Shiver, Frye, and Big Man. Team Past was in the lead at halftime, with 35.12%, compared to Team Present at 33.33%, and Team Future at 31.55%. The final votes have now been tallied, and it seems Team Past was able to hold on to that lead!

The breakdown for the Grand Festival saw Team Past received 45 points for the Sneak Peek (33.42%), 35 points for Most Votes (at 24.75%), 120 Points for Open Battles, 120 points for Pro Battles, and 180 points for Tri-Color Battles. That's a total of 500 points, overall. As the Splatoon franchise heads into 2025, its 10th anniversary, it makes sense that a lot of players would value the past!

Naturally, some fans might be disappointed with those results, but the Grand Festival was a pretty cool event overall, with a whole lot for players to celebrate. Nintendo really pulled out the stops to make it feel like a major event, with a concert festival-like atmosphere, and the idol groups playing on different stages. There were also some unique opportunities for players to get photo-ops, including rewards that allowed players to sit on-stage during the music performances. Speaking of performances, the day's festivities concluded with the Now or Never Seven playing their new single "Three Wishes." If the name isn't a giveaway, the Now or Never Seven is a new group comprised of all seven of the franchise idols.

In the last two Splatoon games, Nintendo has had one last major Splatfest that influenced the next game in the series. Splatoon's Callie vs. Marie Splatfest influenced the single-player campaign for Splatoon 2, and the Chaos vs. Order Splatfest in Splatoon 2 had a huge impact on Splatoon 3's campaign. Fans have been speculating that the results of the Grand Festival will similarly have an impact in a fourth Splatoon game, but nothing has been announced at this time. Nintendo hasn't even announced Splatoon 4 just yet, but with a new Nintendo console on the way, it's a safe bet we'll see something announced in the not too distant future!

Did your team win the Splatfest? Did you have a good time with the Grand Festival? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!