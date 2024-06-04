Splinter Cell Developer Joins Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

It's been several months since we've gotten any kind of update on Ubisoft's remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. The title is in development at Ubisoft Montreal, but it seems they'll be given a hand by another Canadian team. On Twitter, Ubisoft Toronto revealed that it will be joining development on the game. In a follow-up Tweet, the studio also put out a call for applications to work on The Sands of Time remake, with openings for artists, programmers, and animators currently available.

"Ubisoft Toronto is joining the development of the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time," the post reads. "We're excited to rewind time and bring our studio's creativity, expertise and updated tech to refresh this beloved classic with our partners at @UbisoftMTL."

What Does This Mean for Splinter Cell?

Unsurprisingly, this has already led to questions about the remake of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell. That project was announced back in 2021, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of Sam Fisher. Ubisoft Toronto clarified that it's "still working on" Splinter Cell, so the developer's work on Prince of Persia shouldn't have any impact on that project.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is widely considered one of the best games in the franchise. Released in 2003, the game basically revitalized the series, launching a highly-regarded trilogy. There's a lot of anticipation surrounding the game's remake, and a lot of apprehension, as well. Ubisoft has previously stated that this is not a remaster, but a full-on remake. Last year, game director Michael McIntyre noted that remaking The Sands of Time was necessary "to truly evolve the game to meet a modern context."

Ubisoft Forward

It's possible we could learn more about the Splinter Cell and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remakes at next week's Ubisoft Forward event. The event will take place on June 10th, and we know it will feature games such as Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin's Creed Shadows, and XDefiant. However, the publisher has teased that other games will appear. From everything we've heard, The Sands of Time remake sounds like it's still pretty far away, but rumors have suggested that an announcement about Splinter Cell could happen this year. If development on that remake is closed to finished, that could be part of the reason the team is free to help out on Prince of Persia. That's all just speculation at this time, but hopefully we'll learn more next week.

Are you excited for the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time? Do you think it'll happen anytime soon? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Nintendo Life]