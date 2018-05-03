Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy Pre-Orders ‘Well Ahead’ of Expectations

During its quarterly financial conference call for investors and analysts, Activision Blizzard didn’t have too much new details on its games. We did get a juicy tidbit about a new mode and expansion coming to Destiny 2, however; and it sounds like Spyro the Dragon’s recently announced revival is catching fire across the gaming community.

The company revealed that its Spyro collection is getting huge attention from classic gamers and newcomers alike. It noted that pre-orders for the trilogy, being developed by Toys For Bob, have already skyrocketed “well ahead of expectations,” although an exact number wasn’t given at the time of the call.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition, Activision also made note of how well the game was doing on the social media side. It noted how well these remakes are received by fans, like Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was when it arrived on PlayStation 4 last year. As a result, the initial trailer that debuted earlier this month has already gotten “tens of millions” of views across multiple social channels. An exact count wasn’t given, but that’s tremendous news all the same.

The game had been rumored for months before Activision finally announced it, complete with a trailer that pushed its hype to maximum levels. No doubt that Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy will play a big part in the publisher’s E3 showcase in a few weeks.

The following three games will be included in the Trilogy:

Spyro the Dragon

Gnasty Gnorc has returned from exile and has unleashed evil magic on the Dragon Realms, trapping the Dragons in crystal and raising an army of Gnorcs. Spyro, with his friend Sparx the Dragonfly, is the only Dragon left who can traverse the six Homeworlds, free the Dragons and save the day. Guide Spyro as he glides through the Dragon Realms, toasting colorful enemies with his fiery breath and encountering countless puzzles and adventures along the way.

Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!

Spyro has been brought to the land of Avalar to defeat the evil sorcerer Ripto who has brought war to Avalar’s Homeworlds. Each Homeworld is being held captive by Ripto and his minions, and it’s up to Spyro to defeat them and bring peace to Avalar’s realms. In this adventure, Spyro powerflames, supershots and headbashes his way through enemies while completing unique challenges such as herding strange beasts, target shooting and defeating ravenous dinosaurs.

Spyro: Year of the Dragon

The Dragon Realms are celebrating the Year of the Dragon’ when a mysterious cloaked figure emerges to steal all the Dragon Eggs. Under the spell of the evil Sorceress, an army of Rhynocs is now guarding the helpless eggs in the Forgotten Realms. With new and old friends, Spyro is on a quest to recover the lost eggs, defeat the Rhynoc army and stop the evil Sorceress. Turn up the heat in this adventure by exploring the mysterious realms and completing outrageous challenges, such as pulling off sick tricks on a skateboard and stepping into a boxing ring.

Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy will release on September 21 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.