Square Enix Gem Romancing SaGa 2 Finally Arrives on Consoles and PC

Romancing SaGa 2, a beloved classic JRPG classic, is finally coming to the western shores via console, PC, and handheld, according to an official release from Square Enix. In a way, the SaGa roleplaying series set the stage for generational thrillers like Assassin’s Creed, allowing the player to take on the roles of different people from the same lineage throughout the series. The games go way beyond that when it comes to freedom of choice, but Romancing SaGa 2 most certainly set the stage as a defining turn for the series into a much deeper narrative.

Romancing SaGa 2 was originally released at the height of Super Famitsu fame in 1993, with a story that allowed players to travel through generations when they assume the roles of a series of rulers of the fictional Varennes Empire and must overcome a “valiant struggle” against the game’s enemies, known as the Seven Heroes. Check out the trailer below:

Square Enix says that the series will include plenty of classic staples, as well as new additions, such as updated graphics and audio, new character classes for players to expand their roles with, a new dungeon to explore, and a “New Game+” features, which will allow players to carry over items and attributes into a new game. The game also features new things to do on the side, like visiting the Avolanian Grdens or traversing the many new and original dungeons. Crisp, bright new graphics have been put into the game, preserving that nostalgic sense of familiarity while also making it easy to view on modern-day screens.

To celebrate the release, Square Enix is giving players a limited-time offer of 20% off of the game’s price on all platforms, but this offer only lasts until January 8th.

Romancing SaGa 2 is available now for PlayStation 4, the PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.