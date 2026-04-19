Promising New Strategy Game from Fable Creator Hits Early Access This Week

Peter Molyneux is known both as the creator of the beloved Fable series and for defining the so-called God Game genre. Naturally, when Molyneux launches a new game, fantasy and God Game fans alike pay attention. That means many gamers have had their eye on Masters of Albion, which was first announced back in 2024. As the title suggests, this game is a return to the Fable setting of Albion, but it also takes Molyneux back to his roots in the “god game” genre. And now, we finally have an Early Access release date for the game, along with a promising new launch trailer.

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Two years after it was first unveiled, publisher 22cans recently dropped the launch trailer for Masters of Albion, and it honestly looks pretty promising. The trailer shows off a ton of gameplay footage, giving fans a good sense of what they’re in for when the game arrives. Masters of Albion will launch into Early Access for PC via Steam in just a few days, on April 22nd. Though this date has been teased for the game’s release previously, the official launch trailer shows off more of what players can expect when Masters of Albion arrives. And honestly? It looks pretty promising.

Masters of Albion Hits Early Access for PC in April 2026

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Masters of Albion is billed as “a bold reimagining of the God Game genre.” And given that its creator is the man known for defining that same genre, we’re off to a promising start. The new strategy and simulation game will let players build and control the world of Albion as a literal God Hand. But it brings a twist to the genre, wherein players can also “possess” the people of the region, stepping into their shoes to explore the world and engage in combat and quests. In that way, it’s part God Game management sim and part 3rd person action adventure.

This new launch trailer, packed with all the drama and humor you might expect from the creator of Fable, shows the game’s mechanics in action. From building and using God-like powers as a floating hand to stepping into your citizens’ shoes for third-person combat, the game looks like an interesting and immersive hybrid of management sim and adventure game. Though the blend of genres could easily lead to a bit too much going on, the footage in the launch trailer does look pretty promising. And we won’t have too long to wait to find out for sure if it lives up to its promise.

Image courtesy of 22cans

Masters of Albion will launch in Early Access on April 22nd for $24.99 USD, with a release discount of 10% off for early adopters. According to the game’s Steam description, the Early Access period is expected to last for roughly a year. At launch, the game will offer the “complete Chapter One experience from start to finish.” Throughout Early Access, new areas of the world will be added, while the developers also work to refine gameplay. If you want a reminder when this new installment in the God Game genre drops, you can wishlist Masters of Albion on Steam.

Do you plan to give Masters of Albion a try when it launches into Early Access? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!