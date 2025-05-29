Stalker 2 Gets Update 1.4.2 and a New Set of Patch Notes

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has maintained its fan base in part because the game just keeps getting better. Though it had some technical issues at lunach, Stalker 2 has seen several updates to help iron out bugs and add new features. Earlier this month, Stalker 2 got a massive overhaul that adjusted its combat NPC and balance in a big way. Now, developer GSC Game World continues to refine and adjust Stalker 2 with the latest update, Version 1.4.2. This smaller update nevertheless packs in some important bug fixes and more.

Following the overhaul in update 1.4, Stalker 2 has already seen one adjustment patch aimed at smoothing things out. That 1.4.1 Hotfix, which deployed just a few days after 1.4, mainly focused on resolving critical errors causing crashes. Now, update 1.4.2 is refining the gameplay overhaul even more with additional balance tweaks and bug fixes.

The biggest highlight for today’s Stalker 2 update is another balance change, lowering the armor-piercing multiplier for 9×18 ammo. However, gamers won’t be mad at the list of bug fixes, either. Camera movement sensitivity issues have been resolved and mutants should stop randomly twitching erratically during investigations. Minor though it will be, update 1.4.2 will improve the Stalker 2 gameplay experience.

Wandering through the poppies in stalker 2

For the full list of changes arriving in today’s Stalker 2 update, check out the patch notes below as shared via Steam:

Balance changes: lowered armor piercing multiplier for 9×18 ammo.

Fixed an issue where camera movement sensitivity was too low on low framerate when using gamepads as input devices.

Fixed an issue where mutants were shaking and twitching erratically when investigating a threat.

Fixed an issue where consumable items were duplicated in quick slots, and appeared as available, despite not being present in Player’s inventory.

Fixed an issue where radio call with Strelok was not triggered and next objective didn’t trigger if Player hadn’t killed all Wardens at TCS location during Dangerous Liaisons mission.

Fixed an issue where Scar could get stuck playing confused animation after killing him during bossfight in The Last Step mission.

Fixed an issue where Sanya Ocheret could start a combat with stalkers in his squad during The Boundary mission.

Fixed an issue where doors to Duga’s underground tunnel and Location D could be locked on user saves during Once More Unto The Breach mission.

Stalker 2: Heart of Choronyl Patch 1.4.2 is available now, May 29th, for Stalker 2 on Windows and Xbox Series X|S.