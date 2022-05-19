Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova Trailer Revealed, Release Date Announced

✖

The upcoming Stark Trek video game Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova has been fully revealed with a new trailer showcasing gameplay for the title based on the Star Trek: Prodigy animated series on Nickelodeon during today's OG Unwrapped event. In addition to the new trailer, publisher Outright Games and developer Tessera Studios also announced that Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova will release the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam as well as Google Stadia on October 14th.

First announced back in early April, Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova features all of the characters from the animated series -- as well as their respective voice actors -- on a new adventure. Broadly, the show follows a group of teens on an abandoned Federation starship and features Star Trek: Voyager star Kate Mulgrew as a hologram of the franchise's Captain Janeway among several new characters.

You can check out the new trailer for Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova for yourself below:

"After the Protostar picks up strange readings from a dying star, Dal R'El and Gwyndala race against time to save their friends, their ship, new alien species and an entire planetary system before a supernova destroys them all!" an official description of Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova reads. "When the Protostar's malfunctioning transporter scatters the crew across three alien planets, Dal and Gwyn must use their wits and skills to overcome ingenious puzzles, endure hostile environments and battle deadly robot armies to rescue Jankom Pog, Rok-Tahk, Zero and Murf. But as they search for their friends, they soon discover a sinister and deadly new enemy, one that will stop at nothing to destroy the Protostar and change the very course of history!"

As noted above, Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova is a new Star Trek video game based on the animated Nickelodeon series Star Trek: Prodigy. It is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam as well as Google Stadia on October 14th. It is developed by Tessera Studios and published by Outright Games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the show that the video game is based on right here.

