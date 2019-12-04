Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Leaks

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been keeping Star Wars gamers busy since its release just a few short weeks ago, but according to a new leak, a new edition of another Star Wars game could be arriving as early as this week! According to TrueAchievements, Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition will arrive on December 5th! The new edition will contain the following:

Base Game, including all past and future free game updates as they release

More than 25 Hero Appearances, including six Legendary Appearances, plus one Appearance each for Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren inspired by STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, coming December 20

More than 125 Trooper and Reinforcement Appearances

More than 100 Hero and Trooper Emotes and Voice Lines

More than 70 Hero and Trooper Victory Poses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the new Appearances for Rey, Finn and Kylo Ren, a free update will release on December 20th inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. At this point, the only thing that has been announced by EA is that it will feature a new planet and new reinforcements. We should have a better idea what to expect as the game’s release date approaches.

Released in November 2017, Star Wars Battlefront II was met with poor critical and fan reception thanks mostly to the game’s blatant use of loot boxes and microtransactions. Fans bemoaned the fact that players could spend more money to gain significant advantages over other players. EA’s community team attempted damage control on Reddit, and the company’s statement resulted in the most downvoted post in the history of the platform, earning the publisher a surreal Guinness World Record. The push-back was so strong that EA temporarily removed microtransactions entirely from the game. The microtransactions eventually returned, but they now only offered cosmetic changes to the game.

Since then, the title has been supported by a steady release of new content, including skins, maps, campaigns and more. As a result, perception of Star Wars Battlefront II has improved a bit. Whether or not Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition gets new players to give the game a second chance remains to be seen.

Are you interested in Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition? What new content would you like to see appear in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!