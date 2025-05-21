Star Wars Battlefront 3 Campaign Gets Support from Andor Actor

Star Wars Battlefront 3 is getting a big co-sign from one of the cast members of Andor. Star Wars is one of the most sprawling fictional universes out there. There’s books, TV shows, movies, and of course, video games. The Star Wars games are absolutely fantastic as they help cover so many different genres. Although they are sci-fi games, there have been first-person shooters, action/adventure games, flight sims, and much more all set in the Star Wars universe. When something that rich and expansive is created, it allows other creators to come in and play in that sandbox in a very unique way.

Of course, that’s also part of the reason Andor was such a huge success. We rarely actually get to see the “war” part of in mainstream Star Wars productions, it’s covered in passing or we see the really grand pieces of it. But the grunts doing all of the dirty work and sacrificing their lives are rarely seen, however, Rogue One and Andor shine a big spotlight on that. It allowed us to see the political side of Star Wars in a really interesting way while also highlighting what goes on in the trenches. Although they’re extremely different, Star Wars Battlefront is also one of the other projects that highlights the ongoing galactic struggle.

Andor Actor Wants to See Star Wars Battlefront 3 Get Made

In recent days, Star Wars Battlefront 2 has seen a massive resurgence in players. Of course, there’s a lot of different reasons for this such as the finale of Andor and May the 4th having just been a couple of weeks ago. However, one of the biggest points is that fans are trying to gather together to show demand for Star Wars Battlefront 3. The last game came out all the way back in 2017 and since then, DICE has been busy making new Battlefield games. There’s a lot of demand for a new Star Wars Battlefront game and it would be a great shame if a decade went by without a new one entering development.

Those trying to campaign for Star Wars Battlefront 3 to finally get made have gotten some support from Andor actor Muhannad Ben Amor who plays Wilmon in the Disney+ series. The actor took to his Instagram story and said “Star Wars gotta give us Battlefront 3 ASAP,” before following it up with another post that revealed he has 469 hours in Star Wars Battlefront 2 on his PS5.

“Grew up with Battlefront 2 – been a veteran since day one. Let’s HOPE Battlefront 3 happens,” he said.

Of course, there’s a lot that goes into making a game like this. Not only does EA and DICE have to get onboard, but Disney has to sign off on it. It’s possible Disney has been reluctant to do another Battlefront game after Star Wars Battlefront 2 launched with so much controversy, even getting the attention of various governments. The game launched with loot boxes that hindered how people could play the game and made it so that it took way too long to unlock certain things without paying for them. While Battlefront 2 ultimately recovered in the eyes of fans, the negative PR was quite damaging for Star Wars, particularly around the time of the release of the very divisive Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Do you want to see Star Wars Battlefront 3? Let me know in the comments.