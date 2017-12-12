Star Wars: Battlefront II Honest Trailer Is Unsurprisingly Harsh

A new Honest Trailer has arrived, and this time, Smosh Games is going all out with a game that’s gotten its fair share of controversy – Star Wars: Battlefront II.

Noting that EA is going for the “hat trick of shame” following its failures with Need For Speed: Payback and Mass Effect: Andromeda, the narrator notes that the company has taken “fanboy enthusiasm for one of the world’s most popular franchises” and turned it “into a white hot garbage fire of incandescent rage.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, it’s not completely brutal. The narrator does make note that the game introduces new worlds, ships, and heroes, but then digs into the monetization, noting that the company didn’t “reinvent the wheel, but instead” rolled it “into moneytown” with a video game that was “less about making a fun video game, and more about extracting value for shareholders.”

He even noted that their tactics are enough to make the Empire go, “Whoa, that sounds a little greedy, no?”

The trailer then goes on to note how Inferno Squad sounds like an electronic car brand, and how the main heroine, Iden Versio, “goes from loyal soldier to turncoat faster than you can say predictable,” and how older characters are involved in a “story mode that feels less like a real Star Wars epic and more like a fan fiction Star Tours that plays like a five hour tutorial.”

Multiplayer is also touched upon, but, agaim, the business tactics come up once more, to the point that “Wall Street actually notices” with the business model. And the narrator also noted the gameplay experience “that’s so close to gambling, the government is actually investigating if it’s actually gambling.”

To sum up, the narrator calls Battlefront II a “solid experience at its core – if you can ignore the fact that that core is surrounded in human shit,” concluding that “it’s a compromise.”

You can see the full Battlefront II Honest Trailer for yourself below and decide whether or not the controversy overcomes the in-game content.

Star Wars: Battlefront II is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.