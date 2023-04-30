Star Wars Games Get Big Discounts on Nintendo Switch

May 4th is just around the corner, and Star Wars fans might be looking for various ways to celebrate the franchise. The Nintendo Switch platform has a whole lot of games based on the series, and fans can snag some of the best on discount over the next few days. From now until May 7th, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can be purchased for 60% off, knocking the base game down to $23.99. The Character Collection 1 & 2 DLC Bundle is also currently available for 60% off, offering tons of skins for just $9.99.

Fans looking to play something a little bit older might want to wait until Star Wars Day. Starting on May 4th, Aspyr's Star Wars Heritage Collection will be 50% off, knocking the $79.99 bundle down to just under $40. The Heritage Collection offers remasters of seven classic Star Wars games, including some true fan favorites. The discount will last until May 10th, and the bundle includes the following:

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer

All in all, there are some really great discounts! Personally, I'm a big fan of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as it offers a ton of content spanning the nine main movies in the franchise. It's really hard to beat that, and $23.99 is an excellent price. Of course, the Heritage Collection already offers a pretty big discount as opposed to buying those seven games individually, and that value is only going to increase with the discount starting on May 4th. Knights of the Old Republic is widely considered one of the best Star Wars games ever made, and is a favorite of James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. That alone makes the deal worth it, but the rest of the games in the package are also pretty great!

Are you planning to take advantage of any of these discounts? What do you plan to snag on Star Wars Day? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!