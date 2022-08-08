New Star Wars Game Announced

Fantasy Flight Games has announced plans to publish a new Star Wars game in 2023. The new Star Wars Deck-Building Game will be released in 2023 and is being designed by Caleb Grace, one of the lead designers of Marvel Champions: The Card Game and The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game. No other details were provided about the game other than that the game will be a competitive PvP-style game as opposed to a co-op style card game. You can check out the released teaser image, which shows Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader squaring off, below:

On one level, the news that Fantasy Flight Games is making a Star Wars card game isn't much of a surprise. At one point, Fantasy Flight Games was the premier maker of Star Wars tabletop games, although several of its biggest sellers were transferred to different Asmodee-owned game studios over the past few years. At the same time, Fantasy Flight Games has leaned more heavily on its card game portfolio. Both Arkham Horror: The Card Game and Marvel Champions: The Card Game remain best-sellers for the publisher.

Still, Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game appears to be a different kind of card game, at least based on its preliminary description. While Arkham Horror and Marvel Champions are both co-op games, Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game appears be a competitive game and isn't a "Living Card Game" that's built around an ever-expanding set of cards with scenarios and new packs released on a monthly basis.

Obviously, we still don't know much about Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game and we won't likely hear more about the game for at least a few more months. We'll have full coverage on the game closer to its presumed release in 2023.