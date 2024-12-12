Wonder Woman Report Says the Game Was “Literally Nothing” When it was Revealed

The Game Awards has become a splashy event during which developers and publishers can make big announcements. However, as viewers know, sometimes it can take a very long time between when a game is initially announced, and when it actually comes out. Monolith’s Wonder Woman is a perfect example. The game was announced all the way back at The Game Awards 2021, and nothing has been heard about it since. There’s a good reason for that: the game was apparently just starting development when it was announced, and the same can be said for Star Wars: Eclipse, as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an appearance on the Kinda Funny Games podcast, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier discussed The Game Awards, and the trend of developers showing off titles very early into development. Schreier used both Wonder Woman and Star Wars: Eclipse as examples. The reality is that AAA games take a long time to develop, and these studios are now announcing them early to build hype, rather than later in their lifespan. That’s not terribly surprising considering both Wonder Woman and Star Wars: Eclipse both got trailers that showed nothing in terms of gameplay, but it’s bound to disappoint anyone hoping for a release in the near future.

“If you look back, one of the big announcements a few years ago was Star Wars: Eclipse… Wonder Woman was announced a few years ago,” Schreier said on Kinda Funny Games. “When that was announced it was, like, literally nothing. It was like paper. There have been so many times when it’s like this hyped big teaser trailer announcement and then you’re just not going to see that thing for a very long time.”

Star Wars: eclipse was shown in 2021, but hasn’t been seen since

Now that three years have passed since Wonder Woman‘s announcement, it’s possible that we could see news about the game in 2025. We’re still probably a long way away from actually seeing it released, but if Monolith has been chipping away at development, we could be due for some actual footage. In fact, the developer’s website was updated last month, putting Wonder Woman front and center, and giving visitors a place to watch the original teaser from 2021. That could suggest that Monolith is gearing up for something big and new, but it remains to be seen when we’ll get our next glimpse at the game.

RELATED: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Ending Content Updates With One Final Season

One of the few details that we know about the Wonder Woman game right now is that it will feature the Nemesis system introduced in The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of Mordor. That would seem like a pretty good fit for a game about a superhero, and it will be interesting to see how it works in practice. Wonder Woman is one of the biggest characters of the DC Universe, and it would be nice to see if Monolith can do the character justice.

Do you think we’ll get an update on Wonder Woman or Star Wars: Eclipse anytime soon? Does it frustrate you when developers announce games too early? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!