Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Drops to $29.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a fantastic game and a big seller for EA and Respawn Entertainment. The game has been the subject of several sales since its launch last year, but none have been bigger than the one happening right now. At the time of writing, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for only $29.99, which is 50% off and an all time-low. You can find the deal via the links below.

Note that GameStop has a lot more deals going on as part of their Game Days sale that runs through July 11th. You can check out all of their sales for the PS4 and Xbox One right here. All of our coverage for Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order can be found right here. While you're at it, you might want to take a look at EA's upcoming game Star Wars: Squardrons.

An official description for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order reads:

"A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. This narratively-driven single player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the iconic lightsaber - all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors. While mastering your abilities, players will engage in cinematically-charged lightsaber and Force combat designed to deliver the kind of intense Star Wars lightsaber battles as seen in the films.

Players will need to approach enemies strategically, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your Jedi training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path. Star Wars fans will recognize iconic locations, weapons, gear, and enemies while also meeting a roster of fresh characters, locations, creatures, droids and adversaries new to Star Wars. As part of this authentic Star Wars story, fans will delve into a galaxy recently seized by the Empire. As a Jedi hero-turned-fugitive, players will need to fight for survival while exploring the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization all in an effort to rebuild the remnants of the Jedi Order as the Empire seeks to erase the Jedi completely."

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.