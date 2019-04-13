New ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Teaser Released

EA Star Wars has shared yet another teaser for the upcoming reveal of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game’s scheduled to be revealed during the Star Wars Celebration Chicago event, but before Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts unveil their plans for the game, a series of teasers released on Twitter have been building up the anticipation. The latest one that’s seen below offers more advice for the Padawan protagonist of the new Star Wars game.

In what appears to be a snippet from the full trailer that’s expected to release during the SWCC presentation, we see a character slicing through some structure before removing a panel and peering inside. Resting inside is an object with the Jedi Order logo imprinted on it, though nothing that’s shown in the teaser trailer appears to be in the best condition.

The teaser ties in with what we know about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order so far, a game that follows the story of a young Jedi who survived the Order 66 incident. Whether this a later version of the protagonist people will play as or an adversary looking for survivors isn’t known yet, but it’ll hopefully be made clear once the game is fully unveiled.

EA Star Wars kicked off its series of teasers for the game earlier in the week with a brief video that showed a broken lightsaber resting on the ground. Following tweets have shown similarly ominous scenes along with short phrases of advice that allude to the game’s story.

Details on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are pretty limited for now, but there have been some talks about the game leading up tot its reveal that offer more info. The game’s story itself is “very important,” according to those working on it, and we know it’ll be a single-player game with no microtransactions.

A release date still isn’t known for the game, but there’s a chance it’ll be out a month before the new movie, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. Some promotional images and retail listings indicate that the game may be out in November.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be fully revealed today during a panel at SWCC.

