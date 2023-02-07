Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Receives Extensive New Gameplay Video

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts' upcoming action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has today received an extensive new gameplay trailer. Dating back to last year's initial reveal of Jedi: Survivor, Respawn has been keeping much of its sequel to Fallen Order under wraps. And while new bits of information have started to come about in recent months, we've now gotten our deepest look at the highly-anticipated release so far in this new video.

Released via IGN, a new 9-minute gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was unveiled. The video sees Survivor's main protagonist, Cal Kestis, exploring the new planet of Koboh. After crashing on the planet, Kestis sets out in search of a way to repair his ship, The Mantis, so that he can continue traveling the galaxy.

You can watch the video for yourself right here if you're interested.

Rather than focusing much on the story of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, this video largely gives us a look at many of the new abilities that Kestis will have at his disposal in this sequel. Not only does this include a number of new lightsaber attacks and Force powers, but it also shows off some of the new enemy types that Kestis will be confronted with. Considering that Jedi: Survivor is also only going to be available on current-gen platforms, this gameplay features a noticeable improvement to visuals based on what was seen in Fallen Order. All in all, Survivor looks pretty great so far and should hopefully meet the high expectations that fans have for it.

Following a recent delay, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor now won't be releasing until April 28th, which is roughly six weeks after its originally intended launch date. When Survivor does arrive, though, it will be playable across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

What do you think about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor based on this new gameplay trailer? And will you be picking up the game for yourself later this spring once it launches? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.