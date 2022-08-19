Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Window Hinted at by Insider

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is still without a release date, but if recent teases from an insider are to be believed, we may know of a release window for the new Star Wars game. According to reputable insider Jeff Grubb, the game is supposedly going to be released in March. This comes after an announcement that confirmed we'd see two new books released that month that are set within the Star Wars Jedi saga.

Grubb tweeted about those forementioned books on Friday while pointing out that one of those, Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, is meant to take place between the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game. He reiterated the text from the referenced Star Wars announcement that said the book would be out in March, and in a follow-up tweet, said that the game would be out then, too.

This isn't the first time that we've hear about the game potentially getting a March 2023 release date, but if the same is being said again now, it's a good sign for those who've already taken stock in those sorts of speculations and leaks. The previous indication that the game would release then came from a listing for Survivor found on the PlayStation Store page where the game was available to be added to wishlists. That product page once said that the game would be out at some point during March 2023, but that was later updated to remove the release window.

So is the game. — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) August 19, 2022

Precious little has been said about the game thus far with not much shown off either. We've gotten an official announcement that was accompanied by a trailer and a description of the game released not with only a teaser or two shared afterwards to hint at what's to come.

"Picking up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor is a third person, narrative-driven action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games," a preview of the game said.

Since that reveal, Star Wars fans have looked to piece together bits about the game through hints and leaks like this one in the absence of official reveals. Some have speculated, for example, that the game will incorporate Cal using blasters for the first time based on some figures that were shown off recently.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor does not yet have a confirmed release date.