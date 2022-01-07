Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Release Window Potentially Revealed

One of the most surprising games revealed in 2021 was surely the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Coming from Aspyr, the new iteration of the classic RPG was confirmed to be in development for PlayStation 5 in September 2021 via a new teaser trailer. And while at the time, Aspyr hadn’t committed to a release window of any sort, a new report that has now emerged has potentially informed us of when the title may hit store shelves.

Coming by way of Bespin Bulletin, a recent article has suggested that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake may end up launching next year in 2023. The report in question outlined a number of Star Wars video games that are going to release in the future with both LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tentatively planned to release later this year. When looking further down the road, this report then suggested that the remake of KOTOR would then “hopefully” end up coming about next year following the release of these other two titles.

At this point in time, it’s hard to know just how likely this release window is for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. When Aspyr first announced the project mere months ago, it made sure to stress that the game’s development was still in the early stages. As such, 2023 almost seems like an early window for the game to arrive within. Then again, since this is a remake rather than a wholly new game, perhaps development on KOTOR will move along more quickly

For now, the one thing we do know for certain is that whenever Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake does arrive, it will be exclusive to PS5. Even though this game isn’t one that is owned by PlayStation, the publisher snatched up exclusivity rights for the remake, meaning that a launch on other consoles isn’t in the cards at this moment. This will likely change in the future, though, as this PS5 exclusivity is only timed.

What do you think about the possibility of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake releasing at some point in 2023? Does that seem feasible to you? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.