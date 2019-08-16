Star Wars: Legion Imperial Shoretroopers Expansion Brings Mortars To The Game

Sometimes your Star Wars: Legion armies will need some specialized units who can keep your Imperial secrets from getting into the wrong hands. Sure you could assign a regular group of Stormtroopers to that task, but if you can manage it there are more qualified soldiers for the job, and Fantasy Flight Games is introducing a very capable squad with its new Imperial Shoretroopers Unit Expansion.

The Imperial Shoretroopers Unit Expansion brings seven new Shoretroopers to your Imperial army, and while the standard units are impressive in their own right, the extra arsenal of weapons at their disposal is what really seals the deal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

5 of the Shoretroopers come with the powerful E-22 blaster rifle, which is a nice upgrade to the standard E-11 blaster rifles of their brethren. These Shoretroopers also have handy abilities like being able to issue one of their allies at range 1 an order after they receive one, allowing you to have control of more of your units to start your turn. They also pick up an Aim Token after receiving that order, which means they will have a better chance to hit their target if their initial attack roll is less than stellar.

The expansion gets better though, as the unit also features 1 T-21B Trooper, who can hit enemies at long range. That’s nice to have, but the unit has one more ace up its sleeve in the form of a DF-90 Mortar Trooper, who can hit groups of enemies from a long distance.

Now, that might seem overpowering, and to be fair it is powerful, but it does have a few negatives. The unit does operative as its own corps unit, but they can only be deployed as detachments from a unit of Imperial Shoretroopers. Also due to the size, it is difficult to fire this on the move, but once it is the setup you can not only use it on its own but also to add attacks to friendly long-range attacks, and that can cause havoc to enemy armies.

Not only can it do damage but it will also cause suppression against enemies who defend against it, and enough of those can cause the enemy to panic and run for the hills.

You can check out the official description below.

“Selected for rotational duty from exceptional Stormtrooper squads, Imperial Shoretroopers are trained not only in tropical environment operations, but also in entrenched warfare. Often assigned to important bases such as the Imperial security facility on Scarif, Shoretroopers use their expertise and equipment to counter Rebel ambushes and ensure Imperial secrets remain safe.

Within this expansion, you’ll find seven unique, unpainted Imperial Shoretrooper miniatures to add to your Star Wars™: Legion collection. Five of these troopers are armed with E-22 blaster rifles while a Shoretrooper equipped with a T-21B targeting rifle is ready to deal extra damage from long range. But if you’re truly looking to keep enemy units from escaping with sensitive information, a DF-90 Mortar Trooper can be added to your army as a detachment from the rest of your Shoretroopers. Rounding out this expansion are two unit cards, five upgrade cards to fully kit out your Shoretroopers, and all the tokens you need to deploy them to any battle.”

The Imperial Shoretroopers Unit Expansion hits game stores in the third quarter of this year.

Are you excited for the new expansion? Let us know in the comments, and you can always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Tabletop!