New Star Wars Game Teased With Huge Promise

A new and upcoming Star Wars game has been teased with a seemingly huge promise. Back on January 13, 2021, publisher Ubisoft and its developer Massive Entertainment -- the developer behind The Division series and the developer working on the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora -- announced a new and untitled Star Wars game. We know next to nothing about the game other than that it will use Massive Entertainment's property engine, Snowdrop, and that it's being held by Julian Gerighty, the creative director most recently responsible for The Division 2 and The Crew. And it's Gerighty that has shared the new tease.

Unfortunately, the tease is vague and doesn't convey much of note. Using Twitter, Gerighty notes that "2023 is going to be huge for us" speaking about himself and Massive Entertainment. This is followed by "Join the adventure," and is accompanied by a Star Wars logo.

The obvious implication here is that the Star Wars game in question will be revealed, which would make sense considering Massive Entertainment's current game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, is scheduled to release sometime between the end of the year and the start of next year. In other words, it may be time to finally reveal their next project and begin a whole new hype train. That said, for now, this is just speculation.

Happy New Year to you all.

2023 is going to be huge for us.

Join the adventure.#MassiveStarWars pic.twitter.com/NGqKMXImpc — Julian Gerighty (@jgerighty) January 1, 2023

"The Star Wars galaxy is an amazing source of motivation for our teams to innovate and push the boundaries of our medium," said Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot at the time of the game's announcement. "Building new worlds, characters, and stories that will become lasting parts of the Star Wars lore is an incredible opportunity for us, and we are excited to have our Ubisoft Massive studio working closely with Lucasfilm Games to create an original Star Wars adventure that is different from anything that has been done before."

For now, we know the game is using the Snowdrop Engine, that it's being developed by Massive Entertainment, and that's about it. There's some PR speak about the game, like the quote above, but none of it reveals much insight. That said, it sounds like this year we may finally learn more about the highly-anticipated title.