New Star Wars Game Leaks First Images

A new Star Wars video game is set to be revealed next month, and is in development from Respawn Entertainment and Bit Reactor. A full reveal will take place on April 19th at Star Wars Celebration, and the only thing we know officially is that it will have turn-based gameplay. A few weeks ahead of the big reveal, first images from the game have leaked online, offering a glimpse at the characters you’ll play as and against in the new title. The images show players seemingly able to control a party featuring both Jedi and Mandalorians, and you’ll also use Droids in some capacity.

Bit Reactor features veterans that worked on the XCOM games, and the inspiration can clearly be seen in these images. Mandalorians can be seen taking cover as they plan out their attacks, and we can see the hit chance shared as a percentage. At this time, it’s unclear exactly when the game will be taking place, but one of the leaked screenshots says “support Bo Katan.” Considering that the character was active during the Clone Wars up through the time of The Mandalorian, that doesn’t narrow down the window too much! However, it does suggest we can expect to see a cast featuring at least some familiar faces. Images from the game were shared on Bluesky by user Ponds908, and can be seen in the post embedded below.

First Screenshots of Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment's turn-based tactics #StarWars game leaks online:https://mp1st.com/news/respawn-bit-reactors-star-wars-turn-based-tactics-game-leaked — (@ponds908.bsky.social) 2025-03-28T21:38:22.462Z

According to a report from MP1st, these Star Wars images all came from the portfolio of an artist from Bit Reactor, and seem to be from sometime in 2023. It’s possible that the game is in a much different place at this point, so readers should keep that in mind; the finished product could end up looking much different, and many details might have changed over the last 2 years. It does look promising so far though, and it will be interesting to see how the finished product turns out. At the very least, this does look like Respawn and Bit Reactor are trying to create something pretty unique when it comes to Star Wars video games.

Unfortunately, there’s been no word on platforms, but there’s a good chance we’ll see it arrive on the same platforms as Respawn’s previous Star Wars games. Both Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor were released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, so there’s reason to believe we’ll at least see this new game on those platforms, as well. MP1st also speculates that we could see a release on Nintendo Switch 2, which would make sense given EA’s plans to support the platform. With just a few more weeks until the full reveal, hopefully we’ll get a lot more information soon, including a title, and a planned release window.

