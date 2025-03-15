New Turn-Based Tactics Star Wars Game Will Be Revealed in April

Star Wars fans got some bad news about one of the franchise’s video game ventures yesterday, when Zynga announced that live-service mobile and Nintendo Switch game Star Wars Hunter will get its last update next month. The game plans to fully shut down, with servers turned off, on October 1st. Given that Star Wars Hunters launched on May 14th, 2024, that’s an incredibly short lifespan. However, it’s not all bad news on the gaming front for Star Wars fans. The recently released schedule for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 confirms when gamers can get a first look at the next video game in a galaxy far away.

Rumblings about a reveal for the newest game from Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment started in early January, when a reputable source noted that the details would be unveiled during Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025. Now, the official panel schedule for the Star Wars Celebration has been released, confirming these rumors. There will indeed be a panel during the event, set to feature developers Bit Reactor, Respawn Entertainment, and Lucasfilm Games. The description is brief, but does include the words Jedi gamers love to hear- “first look at a new Star Wars turn-based tactics game.”

Just a little news on a Friday night https://t.co/ftfmylll2c — BIT REACTOR (@bitreactor) March 15, 2025

The big reveal for the turn-based tactics Star Wars game from Bit Reactor and Respawn Games will take place on April 19th during Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025. The panel will take place on the Galaxy Stage, one of the biggest stages at the event, at 4:30 PM. Fans staying home should be able to enjoy the first look via the Star Wars Celebration LIVE! from Japan live stream.

What We Know About Respawn and Bit Reactor’s New Star Wars Game

Respawn is best known for their work on the Star Wars Jedi games, which give players a chance to join in the galactic adventures as Jedi. However, this latest project doesn’t sound like the third entry in the series, given the involvement of Bit Reactor and the “turn-based tactics” descriptor. In fact, a Star Wars tactical project from Bit Reactor and Respawn was revealed back in 2022, with the company later confirming it was still in development despite layoffs. If you forgot this tactics-based take on the Star Wars franchise was coming, no one could blame you.

Bit Reactor is best known for working on games like the Civilization series and Elder Scrolls Online, so seeing a turn-based tactical take from the developer isn’t a surprise. Meanwhile, Respawn saw success with its previous ventures into a galaxy far, far away, so their involvement in the project is no surprise. Beyond what we know about both developers from prior projects, not too many specifics about this latest Star Wars game have been confirmed. Even the panel description is pretty vague, so it seems the “first look” coming on April 19th will be the time for specifics about the project to emerge.

In addition to this gaming reveal, Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan will feature a ton of exciting panels for Star Wars fans. The full schedule is available on the Star Wars website, so check it out if you need to hear Oscar Isaac talk about his time portraying Poe or listen in on a panel about heroic sidekicks of Star Wars.

