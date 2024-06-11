Star Wars Outlaws Length Revealed

A game's length can be a very important factor for a lot of people. Some gamers want massive games that take hundreds of hours to complete, while others prefer something a bit more manageable. Neither option is wrong, but it's always nice to know ahead of time. In an interview with Video Games Chronicle, Star Wars Outlaws director Julian Gerighty offered some insight into how long the game will take to complete, both for those that want to speed through to the finish line, or those that want to take their time and see everything the galaxy has to offer. At a minimum, the game should take 25-30 hours.

A Fair Amount of Time, in a Galaxy Far, Far Away

"Very, very early on, we decided this is going to be a 25, 30 hours golden path adventure, 50 hours, 60 hours for completionists, and that is, for a guy with a family and a job, it's still a fair amount of time," Gerighty told Video Games Chronicle. "But it's not Assassin's Creed epic, 200 hours' worth of gameplay, so that allows us to really focus on the detail, it allows us to focus, maybe with a smaller team, on executing something that is manageable."

That number should make some people happy! It's not too short (this is an open-world game after all), but it sounds like there's less of a chance it will overstay its welcome. In fact, that length for Star Wars Outlaws lines up pretty nicely with Knights of the Old Republic, which is widely considered the best Star Wars video game ever. That game didn't have to offer 200 hours worth of gameplay, and yet it's still held up as a franchise highpoint, even after more than two decades. That's not to say that Outlaws will reach the same heights, but hopefully the game can deliver a high-quality experience for Star Wars fans.

Star Wars Outlaws Release Date

Star Wars Outlaws has been getting a lot of attention this week, as the game appeared prominently during yesterday's Ubisoft Forward event. The digital showcase offered a lot of new details about the game, showcasing some of the ship combat, and the planets that protagonist Kay Vess will explore on her journey. With just a few short months until the game's August 30th release date, we'll likely learn a lot more about what to expect in the near future.

