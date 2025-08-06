Newest Star Wars Game $45 Off for a Limited Time

Star Wars remains one of the biggest franchises around, and it has spawned its fair share of video games over the years. From early attempts like Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire to Star Wars-themed pinball machines, we’ve seen our fair share of games set in a galaxy far far away. And there’s more to come, from Star Wars Zero Company to the rumored Xbox Star Wars game. But until those next entries come out, Star Wars fans have plenty of back catalog to enjoy, including last year’s Star Wars Outlaws. And thanks to a new deal, the most recent game is way more affordable.

Star Wars Outlaws launched to mixed reception, but many players appreciate the way it lets them truly step into the franchise. With intergalactic Star Wars vibes and an expansive open world, this 2024 action title is a solid way to live out your Jedi life. It has also seen several updates since it first released, including the recently added Pirate’s Fortune DLC. So, if you haven’t yet checked out this latest Star Wars video game, now is a great time. Especially because it’s on sale for one of the best discounts yet.

Where to Get Star Wars Outlaws On Sale

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

As of August 6th, Star Wars Outlaws is marked down 64% off on Woot, with similar discounts available from other outlets. On Woot, only the Xbox Series X|S Amazon Exclusive edition is on offer. This edition normally costs $69.99, so getting it for just around $25 is a great deal. With this deal, you’ll get a physical copy of the game. The Amazon Exclusive version sold here also comes with a Rogue Ilfiltrater Character Pack with cosmetics for Kay and Nix. This special 65% off deal via Woot runs until August 10th, or while supplies last.

If you’re not on Xbox, don’t worry. Star Wars Outlaws is also on sale at several other outlets right now, though the discount varies. Here are some other retailers that are offering Star Wars Outlaws on sale

GameStop – Pre-owned version for PS5 for just $27.99, or a brand-new copy for PS5 or Xbox Series X for $29.99.

Best Buy – PS5 & Xbox Series X editions both marked down to $29.99

Amazon – PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Amazn Exclusive Edition marked down to $29.99.

Aside from Woot, these retailers do not clearly list an end date for the discount. However, it’s likely the sale price won’t stick around for long. The best discount is definitely the Woot Amazon Exclusive offer, but gamers on PS5 can save a good bit on Star Wars Outlaws right now, too.

As for Nintendo Switch 2 owners, Star Wars Outlaws is confirmed for the new Nintendo console. It’s even up for pre-order at retailers like GameStop, but unfortunately, it’s not discounted alongside the older versions. If you want to pre-order Star Wars Outlaws for the Switch 2, it’ll still run you the full $59.99 price for the Standard Edition.

Have you played Star Wars Outlaws yet? Will this discount convince you to finally jump in? Let us know in the comments below!