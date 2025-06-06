Xbox Rumored to Be Working on a New Star Wars Game

Over the years, we’ve had no shortage of games based on the Star Wars IP. Not all of them have been created equal, but there have been some big hits among them. The IP shows little sign of slowing down, as games like Fortnite and Destiny 2 prep their Star Wars crossovers. Even Disney Dreamlight Valley and The Sims have gotten into the galaxy far, far away. But full-fledged new Star Wars games are still in demand, and a new rumor suggests there could be another one on the way.

One of the bigger hits in recent years was Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Thankfully, despite recent issues at EA Games, the third game in that beloved franchise is still in the works. There’s also the recently confirmed Star Wars Zero Company, a turn-based RTS from Respawn and Bit Reactor. But now, new rumors suggest these two games may not be the only new Star Wars titles headed our way. According to game critic and podcast host @Riskit4TB on X, Xbox could be working with Disney on a new Star Wars game, as well.

I have been told that #Xbox is working with Disney on another big IP.



“It was in discussion for a long time but Disney LOVED Indiana Jones so its full steam ahead”



“I’m led to believe it’s #StarWars” pic.twitter.com/BdLZxEZ38k — 𝐑𝗶𝒔𝙠𝗶𝐭 “Steve” 🧱 (@Riskit4TB) June 6, 2025

Riskit4theBiskit is the creator of the Xbox Infinite Podcast and, as such, has decent access to intel about upcoming Xbox projects. According to this recent post, someone recently informed the YouTuber that Xbox is working with Disney on one of its big IP. That’s a pretty wide window these days, as Disney has a whole host of impressive IP under its belt. However, the source reportedly also said they were let to believe the IP in question is none other than Star Wars.

How Likey Is It That Xbox Will Make a Star Wars Game?

So, how credible is this rumor? Honestly, it’s pretty up in the air at this point. Even RiskIt4theBiskit admits that this leak is hard to confirm and may be on shaky grounds. In a reply to the initial post, @Riskit4TB notes “I haven’t been able to confirm this with known leakers.” Suffice it to say this leak could well prove untrue.

That said, the 10-year contract that made EA the exclusive developer for Star Wars games ended back in 2023, with rights returning to Lucasfilm and Disney Interactive. So, other developers can theoretically get in the Star Wars game. Whether that means Xbox is eager to give it a go or not, we’ll have to wait and see.

Darth vader recently made an AI appearance in fortnite

It’s likely we won’t have too long to wait, as the Xbox Games Showcase for 2025 is just a few days away. On Sunday, June 8th, gamers will hear all the latest and greatest from Xbox Games in this summer showcase. The live stream kicks off at 1 PM EDT and will be immediately followed by a special The Outer Worlds 2 Direct. If Xbox Games is working on something as big as a new Star Wars game, it’s likely we’d hear about it at a showcase like this one. That said, even if the rumors are true, there’s no guarantee Xbox is ready to share the project just yet.

At any rate, Xbox has made some interesting moves to change up its strategy this past year. The studio is stepping away from console exclusive releases and focusing on more multi-platform approaches for future game releases. Branching out into other IP could well be a part of this plan to shake things up, too.