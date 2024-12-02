Classic PS2 Star Wars Game Now Free to Download and Keep

A classic PS2 Star Wars game from 2002 is now free to download and keep. Back in 2002, the likes of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Metroid Prime, Super Mario Sunshine, Jet Set Radio Future, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, Final Fantasy XI, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Battlefield, Kingdom Hearts, Mafia, Sly Cooper, Ratchet & Clank, Splinter Cell, SOCOM, Medal of Honor: Frontline, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Metroid Fusion, Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem, Soulcalibur II, Resident Evil Zero, James Bond 007: Nightfire, and lots of other games all released in what was a landmark year for video games.

Meanwhile, Star Wars fans got not one, not two, but three games: Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, and Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter. Only one of these Star Wars games is free though, and that is Star Wars: Bounty Hunter.

The Star Wars game is specifically free via Prime Gaming, as part of its December lineup. This means an Amazon Prime subscription is required to access the free download, and the codes are limited to PC, this time via GOG. That said, this is a limited time offer, as is every game being made free as part of the December lineup.

Normally, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter costs $19.99 to buy on modern platforms. For those unfamiliar with the game, it was released back in 2002 by LucasArts. At the time of its release, it was exclusive to PS2, though it ended up coming to Nintendo GameCube in the same year.

It is not this version that is free with Prime Gaming though, but the “enhanced” version released by Aspyr Media back in August of this year that brings the classic closer to modernity.

“In this classic third-person action-adventure, you’ll become Jango Fett, Prime Clone of the Grand Army of the Republic, hired to capture a deranged Dark Jedi,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Experience the legendary Bounty Hunter fantasy set before the events of Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. Face off against foes and maneuver through acrobatic battles in this adaption optimized for today’s consoles and hardware. Fight your way through the galaxy’s underbelly, equipped with Dual Blasters, your Flamethrower, Whipcord, and pure Mandalorian Rage.”

