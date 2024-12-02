Prime Gaming Reveals 18 Free Games for December 2024

Prime Gaming is pulling out all the stops this holiday season with its lineup of titles. 18 full-fledged games are being given away to Prime members free of charge for you to redeem. The titles are headlined by nostalgic memories from Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, Tomb Raider: Underworld, and Quake II, as well as some cooperative experiences like Overcooked! 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds. Furthermore, five of the biggest titles are available today, which is a much-welcome Christmas gift.

One of the titles, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, while originally released in 2002, was given a much-needed facelift this August thanks to Aspyr. Meanwhile, those who picked up Tomb Raider Anniversary and Overcooked! will finally be able to play the next entry in their respective series. To add to that, those three titles, alongside the underrated Call of Juarez: Gunslinger and indie darling DREDGE are coming out today. Further additions coming in the next few weeks include Planet of Lana, Quake II, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and The Town of Light. And, of course, with the holiday season in full swing, there is Christmas Fables: The Magic Snowflake Collector’s Edition to fill you with cheer.

December’s lineup for Prime Gaming

As always, the codes can be fully claimed from their respective websites and launchers. A majority of the codes are from GOG, so make sure to download the launcher to ensure you’ll be able to play the games as soon as you claim the code. The same sentiment goes for the Amazon Games App, Legacy Games, and the Epic Games Store. To get the codes, head to Prime Gaming, find the game/s you want to get, and redeem the code/s. Below is a list of all the titles that’ll be available for free for Prime members to claim and enjoy the spirit of the holidays in their own way.

Today (December 2):

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter [GOG Code]

Tomb Raider: Underworld [GOG Code]

Overcooked! 2 [GOG Code]

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger [GOG Code]

DREDGE [GOG Code]

December 5:

Quake II [GOG Code]

Disney•Pixar WALL-E [Amazon Games App]

December 12:

Planet of Lana [GOG Code]

Hero’s Hour [GOG Code]

The Coma: Recut [GOG Code]

Electrician Simulator [Epic Games Store]

ReDrawn: The Painted Tower Collector’s Edition [Amazon Games App]

December 19:

Nine Witches: Family Disruption [Amazon Games App]

Predator: Hunting Grounds [Epic Games Store]

Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron Extended Edition [Amazon Games App]

Simulakros [Amazon Games App]

Christmas Fables: The Magic Snowflake Collector’s Edition [Legacy Games Code]

December 26:

The Town of Light [GOG Code]

Unlike other services with free titles, the claiming period is a lot more forgiving. So, if you’re too busy wrapping gifts for family or decking the halls, you’ll have some time to claim them before they expire via this website. The lineup for Prime Gaming’s free titles has grown and grown with each month, so be sure to keep an eye on the official Prime Gaming Twitter/X, Facebook and Instagram accounts, as well as right here on ComicBook.com.