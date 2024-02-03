A popular Star Wars game is practically being given away for free on PS4 and PS5, thanks to a new PlayStation Store sale. The game in question is also available on PC and Xbox consoles, but unfortunately for those on these systems, the game is currently fully priced. In other words, rather than pay $1.99 for the game like you can on the PlayStation Store, you have to fork over $40. That said, this PlayStation Store deal is only available until February 8.

The game in question hails from 2020, a year that saw the likes of The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, Genshin Impact, Half-Life: Alyx, Hades, Fall Guys, Persona 5 Royal, Crusader Kings III, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, Valorant, Call of Duty: Warzone, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla all release. Not quite in this company, but a game that also came out in 2020, is Star Wars: Squadrons from developer Motive and publisher EA. And unlike these other games, it is currently $1.99 on PlayStation Store, an insane price for the game.

"Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars: Squadrons," reads an official blurb about the game. "Buckle up and feel the adrenaline of first-person, multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron. Pilots who enlist will step into the cockpits of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets and fight in strategic 5v5 space battles. Modify your starfighter, and adjust the composition of your squadron to suit varying playstyles and crush the opposition. Pilots will triumph as a team and complete tactical objectives across known and never-before-seen battlefields, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan. Take control of starfighters such as the X-wing and TIE fighter. Customize loadouts and cosmetics. Divert power between weapons, shields, and engines while immersing yourself in the cockpit. In addition, players will have the option to play the entirety of the game in virtual reality (VR)!"

If you decide to check out Star Wars: Squadrons -- which supports VR -- as a result of this PlayStation Store deal, you will be greeted with a game that is anywhere from 9 to 15 hours long, depending on how much of the content you want to experience and your skill level. Of course, the game also has multiplayer in addition to this campaign.