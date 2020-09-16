Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Teaser Trailer Released

✖

Oculus and ILMxLAB released a new teaser trailer for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge on Wednesday during its Facebook Connect event to show a new look at the virtual reality Star Wars game. Players will find themselves on the planet Batuu as a new character, but you’ll encounter fan-favorites from around the Star Wars universe like Master Yoda and the most popular droids around, C-3PO and R2-D2. The game still doesn’t have a released date yet, but it’s scheduled to launch on the Quest platform during Holiday 2020.

The latest on Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge can be seen below in the teaser trailer featuring the droids who join the player after they ended up stranded on Batuu. Players control a droid repair technician who ended up on Batuu after their cargo ship crash landed which makes R2-D2 and C-3PO natural fits for companions.

If the name of the game sounds familiar to theme park enthusiasts, it’s because it’s indeed related to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attractions. Oculus’ overview of the game reminded players of the connection and highlighted some of the characters players will encounter that weren’t shown in the teaser trailer above.

“Players will explore the wilds of Batuu and the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost, the famed setting of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the epic new land at Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida,” Oculus said about the new game. “Featuring fan favorite characters like C-3PO, R2-D2, Jedi Master Yoda, and brand new characters like the chatty bartender Seezelslak, Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will launch you into a spirited Star Wars adventure that evolves and expands even after its launch this holiday season.”

Droids aside, the teaser trailer also showed off some of the gameplay players will take part in when they play Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge later this year. We see the player using blasters, exploring the interiors and exteriors of Batuu, and manipulating different items and mechanisms all in a virtual reality setting. With this being just a teaser for the game, we can hopefully expect a full trailer to follow soon.

Facebook also announced during its Facebook Connect event the release of the Oculus Quest 2. The new virtual reality device is releasing on October 13th, and it’s cheaper than the original Quest.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will release for the Oculus platform during the holiday season.