Steam Users Surprised With New Free Game

Another PC and Mac game over on Steam has been made free for all users of the digital storefront, but only for a limited time. From now until April 30, which is this Friday, all Steam users can download, free of charge, Rusty Lake Hotel, which according to Metacritic, is a fairly average game, but according to Steam User Reviews, is pretty great. Whatever the case, it's free where it normally costs $2.

Developed by Rusty Lake, Rusty Lake Hotel is a point-and-click adventure game that debuted back in 2015. On Metacritic the game only boasts a 65, but on Steam, 94 percent of over 2,500 User Reviews have rated the game positively, giving it a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating.

"Welcome our guests to the Rusty Lake Hotel and make sure they will have a pleasant stay. There will be five dinners this week. Make sure every dinner is worth dying for," reads an official pitch of the game. "Rusty Lake Hotel is a mysterious point-and-click adventure by the creators of the Rusty Lake & Cube Escape series."

Unlike PlayStation Plus, Nintendo Switch Online, Xbox Games With Gold, and other avenues to obtain "free" games, there are no strings attached here. There are no barriers to entry, and once downloaded, the game is yours to keep forever. However, it needs to be downloaded within the aforementioned window. On April 30, the game is returning to its normal price, which is only $2, but hey not everybody can always afford even the cheapest of games. Thankfully, not only do you need zero bucks for this game, but just about any PC and Mac -- within reason -- can run this game problem-free.

