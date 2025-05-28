Star Wars: The Old Republic Update Ushers In Dynamic Worlds

The time has arrived. Developer Broadsword and publisher Electronic Arts just released the newest major update for its MMORPG, Star Wars: The Old Republic. Known as Dynamic Worlds, update 7.7 introduces tons of new content for newcomers and veterans to enjoy. This includes a new PvP season, dynamic encounters, the Relentless Replication Master Mode, and other general quality-of-life improvements for the long-running game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It should be noted that the Galactic Threads and Master’s Enigma story content for Star Wars: The Old Republic, which should have both been added by this update, is still delayed. This is due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA voice actor strike. In a recent update regarding the content, the developer confirmed that they are almost finished with the anticipated new story quests. They will announce everything players need to know about experiencing that content when it is done.

Here are the full patch notes for the latest major update for Star Wars: The Old Republic:

Highlights

Dynamic Encounters

First introduced in 7.6, Dynamic Encounters offer a variety of new adventures for players to experience. In addition to Hoth, Tatooine, and Hidden Chain Invasions, with 7.7, new Encounters will become available on:

Tython

Korriban

Hutta

Ord Mantell

Coruscant

Dromund Kaas

Ilum

Relentless Replication Master Mode

The highest difficulty for Relentless Replication has been released in Game Update 7.7! With it comes new Achievements and rewards to earn including Legendary Augments and themed mount!

Augment Updates

Legendary Augments will now be available with Master Mode Relentless Replication! Crafters brave enough to defeat XR-53, with a little luck, can begin their crafting journey into our new Legendary implants. For those of you that may not want to venture into Master Mode just yet, we are making some adjustments to our PvP Weekly Missions and Veteran Mode Relentless Replication for a few alternate paths to the new Augments as well.

Read here for all the details!

Eras Window

Whether you are a new, returning, or seasoned player, the Eras Window will guide you in your journey through SWTOR’s story. Content from the game’s launch to the present is categorized into Eras, providing summaries for each as well as a chronological visual guide to the story. The Eras Window will show you where you are in the overall crit path storyline, what you’ve completed, and what is still to come for each of your characters.

This window also acts as a great refresher if you are coming back to a character you haven’t played in some time as the overviews are tailored to your journey, show you where that character is in the overall narrative, and allow them to quickly jump directly into their next Mission!

Important note: Players should expect a larger download for this update as the Eras Window will be importing all the cinematic trailers and this will affect the download size for 7.7.

Mission Log Updates

Alongside the introduction of the Eras Window, we have also made a few Quality of Life improvements to the Mission Log to help in ensuring that important information is easier to find as you move through the game. Some of the key changes we made include:

Introduction of a Galaxy Map button within your Mission Log for easier navigation from Missions to galactic travel!

Reorientation of various UI elements for improved navigation.

Adjustments to make Mission Prioritization clearer (Ex: reduction of non-crit path Missions using Purple)

PvP Season 8 “Champions of the Wild”

PvP Season 8 “Champions of the Wild” begins with 7.7 launch and will run for 16 weeks!

Alongside the new season, we will be providing players with a Cartel Coin purchase option to bring more parity with other seasonal content such as Galactic Seasons. Catch up via credits will still be available. Read here for details on the new rewards!

Additional Quality of Life Improvements

World Map

We have made a host of quality of life improvements to the World Map to help in navigating the Galaxy! The first thing to note is that we have added a 3 section accordion menu to the left side of the World Map:

Quick Travel – This now has a filter button that can be used as a toggleable shortcut to quickly isolate Quick Travel points in respect to important Mission icons. Toggling it off will put your filters right back to your original preference!

Encounters – The most exciting of the new sections, the Encounters section will highlight all available Dynamic Encounters in your area. Clicking on one will begin tracking it, this will act as an aid to help breadcrumb you straight to the event location

Filters – The Galaxy Map, Filter options, and Magnifying Glass have been organized into this small utility menu.

Combat Updates

We want to ensure that players have a viable, fun, and fantasy-fulfilling experience from the default choices that we make within your Combat Style. We’ve reevaluated the default choices within Disciplines and have made a variety of changes in 7.7.

A full list of changes is listed below in the Combat Updates section of the patch notes.

Cartel Market items

Two new armors (inspired by Andor

Character Modernization Updates

Coming in 7.7 are the following:

Further definition changes

Chiss Texture Improvements

Preview Window and Game Lighting Parity

We’re continuing to work on modernization for additional species to be released in future updates. Read here for additional details.

Expanded Customization Options!

New skin colors will be available to all players with 7.7! Cathar, Chiss, Mirialan, Nautolan, Sith Pureblood, Togruta, and Twi’lek characters will see an abundance of new skin colors added to their skin customization sliders.

Nar Shaddaa Nightlife

SWTOR’s summer seasonal event returns with a plethora of new rewards and will begin on July 8th! More details on the new rewards will be posted the first week of July.

General

Movement bonuses will now stack correctly with Sprint.

This does not affect mounts

When a player begins a task or a mission that requires their companion to be desummoned (such as while controlling droids, etc.), the companion will now be properly resummoned when the task or mission is completed.

Corrected many instances across the game of companions not being resummoned after players return from a polymorph state.

Weapons Tunings that are always visible will now be displayed in cinematics.

The cinematic scenes for arriving on Makeb and CZ-198 now play as intended.

The path to the Corellian Datacron is no longer impeded by a troublesome tree.

Imperial players will no longer be teleported to an unplayable area when exiting their Strongholds.

Dynamic Encounters

[Tatooine: In Search of a Problem] Fixed an issue with the facial textures for the Imperial Scientists.

[Hoth: White Maw Assault] The encounter will now correctly share progress if the fight is started by a player who has already completed the event.

[Hoth: Hidden Chain Invasion] The encounter will now correctly progress to the “Defeat the Hidden Chain Lieutenant” step even if the fight is started by a player who has already completed the event.

Galactic Seasons

The “Regal Senator” and “Senator’s Consort” hairstyles are now unlocked account wide.

The Key to West Wing Exterior and Suite item no longer disappears from the vendor if the player purchases the Key to the East Wing Exterior and Suite for the Copero Stronghold first.

Nar Shaddaa Nightlife

Players will now see an alert and a chat text indicating when they have won the “Good Karma” and “Feeling Lucky” buffs.

Players will be able to use the “Smuggler’s Luck” machine after receiving a Push.

Relentless Replication Operation Boss

The Shielded buff is no longer missing its icon.

Updated the “Becoming The Hunter” and “Just Stay Calm” Achievement descriptions to clarify that it can only be completed on Veteran and Master Mode difficulties.

All Relentless Replication Achievements now award Achievement points as intended.

The Hungering Bite Ability no longer affects players who are outside of the displayed VFX effect.

Updated the spawn conditions for the Mistaken Constructs so only one Construct is summoned at a time.

Mistaken Constructs spawned from the fourth Prime Directive now engage players in combat as intended.

The Aura of Rust debuff no longer uses the same icon as the Digestive Enzyme debuff.

Fixed an issue with the map notes for the elevator inside the Imperial Base Camp and phase gate not displaying correctly.

Uprisings

[Done and Dusted: Story Mode] The following changes have been made to the Bel Nerodia and G9-RX boss fight:

Lowered total amount of additional enemies that spawn during the encounter

Reduced damage output from bosses

Additional enemies will despawn if players are defeated

[Crimson Fang: Port Nowhere] Fixed an issue with part of the boss encounter room glitching when players moved their camera.

Missions

[DAILY] Capture and Release Mission obtained from the Onderon terminal now displays the mission item icon when the mission is being tracked.

[Remote Trading Outpost: Contact the Manufacturer] Players will now receive the correct mail if they abandon the mission.

Dantooine Abundance Spring Festival

[DAILY] Pirates. Again. When entering the polymorph state to become a turret, the companion is desummoned.

Items

The Peerless Explorer’s Enviro-Suit helmet no longer clips through the back of the neck for characters using Male Body Type 3.

Combat Updates

Vengeance Juggernaut:

Level 27 default is now Projected Scream (was Overwhelming Slashes)

Level 68 default is now Mad Dash (was Intimidating Roar)

Level 73 default is now Crushing Fist (was Through Passion)

Vigilance Guardian:

Level 27 default is now Blade Burst (was Debilitating Slashes)

Level 68 default is now Blade Blitz (was Awe)

Level 73 default is now Purifying Sweep (was Through Peace)

Juggernaut:

Sweeping Slash made baseline at lvl 7

For all disciplines the lvl 27 talent that formally gave Sweeping Slash now gives Path Carver the 15% damage buff to Sweeping Slash.

Projected Scream now does damage in a sphere around the target of Force Scream instead of a cone.

Guardian:

Cyclone Slash made baseline at lvl 7

For all disciplines the lvl 27 talent that formally gave Cyclone Slash now gives Trailblazer the 15% damage buff to Cyclone Slash.

Blade Burst now does damage in a sphere around the target of Blade Storm instead of a cone.

Carnage Marauder:

Level 27 default is now Predation (was Overwhelming Slashes)

Level 43 default is now Swiftness (was Quickness)

Level 64 default is now Cloak of Retribution (was Path Carver)

Level 68 default is now Mad Dash (was Force Choke)

Level 73 default is now Brazen (was Thirst for Rage)

Combat Sentinel:

Level 27 default is now Transcendence (was Debilitating Slashes)

Level 43 default is now Swiftness (was Quickness)

Level 64 default is now Adjudicator (was Trailblazer)

Level 68 default is now Blade Blitz (was Force Stasis)

Level 73 default is now Stoic (was Inspired Focus)

Fury Marauder:

Level 27 default is now Predation (was Overwhelming Slashes)

Level 68 default is now Mad Dash (was Force Choke)

Annihilation Marauder:

Level 27 default is now Predation (was Overwhelming Slashes)

Level 68 default is now Mad Dash (was Force Choke)

Concentration Sentinel:

Level 27 default is now Transcendence (was Debilitating Slashes)

Level 68 default is now Blade Blitz (was Force Stasis)

Watchman Sentinel:

Level 27 default is now Transcendence (was Debilitating Slashes)

Level 68 default is now Blade Blitz (was Force Stasis)

Carnage Marauders:

Force Scream now benefits from Ferocity

Combat Sentinels:

Blade Storm now benefits from Precision

Marksmanship Sniper:

Level 39 default is now Retargeting (was Penetrating Rounds)

Level 51 default is now Ballistic Dampers (was Snap Shot)

Level 73 default is now Seek Cover (was Augmented Shields)

Changed Penetrating Blasts for have 6 damage ticks (up from 5)

Sharpshooter Gunslinger:

Level 39 default is now Lucky Draw (was Penetrating Rounds)

Level 51 default is now Ballistic Dampers (was Snap Shot)

Level 73 default is now Heads Up (was Hotwired Defenses)

Changed Penetrating Rounds to have 6 damage ticks (up from 5)

Moved Takedown/Quickdraw from level 1 to level 4 for Marksmanship Sniper, Virulence Sniper/ Sharpshooter Gunslinger, Dirtyfighting Gunslinger

Assassin / Shadow