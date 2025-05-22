Star Wars: The Old Republic Sets Release Date for Next Major Update

Developer Broadsword and publisher Electronic Arts announced the release date for Star Wars: The Old Republic‘s next major update. Known as Dynamic Worlds, update 7.7 will introduce a plethora of new content for long-time players and newcomers to enjoy. This includes a new PvP season, dynamic encounters, and some welcome quality of life improvements for the long-running MMORPG based on the beloved film franchise. The best part is that players will not have to wait long for the upcoming update.
The Star Wars: The Old Republic‘s Dynamic Worlds update will be available on May 28th. However, servers will be down that same day to deploy update 7.7. Specifically, servers will be down at 7 A.M. CT / 12 P.M. UTC. The maintenance period is estimated to last around four hours. More specific patch notes will be available for players to view the day before the update is implemented, on May 27th. For those interested in hearing what’s coming in the update from the developers, a VOD of the livestream regarding Dynamic Worlds is available to watch, which can be seen below.
In terms of highlights from the Star Wars: The Old Republic Dynamic Worlds update, PvP Season 8 is definitely among them. The season’s theme is called Champions of the Wild and includes several new rewards. Additionally, similar to Galactic Seasons, players will be able to purchase season levels with Cartel Coins, which can be purchased with real money. Purchasing levels with credits will still be available.
Another highlight is the Relentless Replication Master Mode. This brings the game’s highest difficulty to the quest’s XR-53 boss. This will include new Achievements and rewards to earn, like Legendary Augments and a new mount.
Lastly, character modernization updates are coming to the Star Wars: The Old Republic Dynamic Worlds update. Specifically, further definition changes, Chiss texture improvements, and a preview window fix will be introduced in update 7.7.
It should be noted that the Galactic Threads and Master’s Enigma story content is still delayed. For those unaware, this is due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA voice actor strike. The developers do give a bit of an update about the content. Specifically, they confirm that the development of this content is nearly finished, and they will announce how it will be released when it is done.
Here are all the changes coming according to the recap of Star Wars: The Old Republic update 7.7:
Star Wars: The Old Republic Update 7.7 “Dynamic Worlds” Recap:
Galactic Threads
As a refresher, the events in Galactic Threads immediately follow the conclusion of Desperate Defiance (Game Update 7.5). As you pursue Darth Malgus and Shae Vizla, you will also investigate the puzzle that is Darth Nul’s holocron, track the threat of the Hidden Chain, and uncover Malgus’ ultimate plans for the galaxy.
Master’s Enigma
Master’s Enigma immediately follows the events of Galactic Threads. Players will be diving into a deeper investigation into Darth Nul’s holocron and discover a mysterious figure who has been pulling strings from behind the scenes…
A note about story content. Galactic Threads was our intended 7.6 storyline with Master’s Enigma intended for 7.7. The development for these story updates has continued on and it is nearly finished! Once we have all the missing pieces to complete this content, we will be communicating how they will be released for players to enjoy. We are eager for everyone to experience the next chapters of Legacy of the Sith, and we appreciate your patience!
Eras Window
Whether you are a new, returning, or seasoned player, the Eras Window will guide you in your journey through SWTOR’s story. Content from the game’s launch to the present is categorized into Eras, providing summaries for each as well as a chronological visual guide to the story. The Eras Window will show you where you are in the overall crit path storyline, what you’ve completed, and what is still to come for each of your characters.
This window also acts as a great refresher if you are coming back to a character you haven’t played in some time as the overviews are tailored to your journey, show you where that character is in the overall narrative, and allow them to quickly jump directly into their next Mission!
Mission Log Updates
Alongside the introduction of the Eras Window, we have also made a few Quality of Life improvements to the Mission Log to help in ensuring that important information is easier to find as you move through the game. Definitely check out the before and after images to spot the differences but some the key changes we made include:
- Introduction of a Galaxy Map button within your Mission Log for easier navigation from Missions to galactic travel!
- Reorientation of various UI elements for improved navigation.
- Adjustments to make Mission Prioritization clearer (Ex: reduction of non-crit path Missions using Purple)
(Mission Log currently live)
(Mission Log as it will be displayed in Game Update 7.7)
Relentless Replication Master Mode
The highest difficulty for Relentless Replication will be released in Game Update 7.7! With it comes new Achievements and new rewards to earn. New rewards include both Legendary Augments and a brand new Mount!
Augment Updates
Legendary Augments will now be available with Master Mode Relentless Replication! Crafters brave enough to defeat XR-53, with a little luck, can begin their crafting journey into our new Legendary implants. For those of you that may not want to venture into Master Mode just yet, we are making some adjustments to our PvP Weekly Missions and Veteran Mode Relentless Replication for a few alternate paths to the new Augments as well.
Replication Throne Mount
PvP Season 8 “Champions of the Wild”
A new PvP season begins with 7.7 launch and will run for 16 weeks! Season 8 “Champions of the Wild” comes with new rewards:
- Bestial Champion’s Armor Set
- Bestial Warrior’s Armor Set
- Armor Set of the Wild
- Armor Set of the Beast
- Legacy Title: Way of the Warrior
- Character Title: Stalker of Prey
- Season 8 Battle Flags (Red and Blue)
- Season 8 Trophy Decorations (Small and Large)
- Champion’s Seat Decoration
- Throne of the Beast Decoration
- Wild Warrior’s Respite Decoration
(Bestial Champion’s Armor Set)
PvP Season 8 System Update
Alongside the new season, we will be providing players with a Cartel Coin purchase option to bring more parity with other seasonal content such as Galactic Seasons. Catch up via credits will still be available.
Nar Shaddaa Nightlife Event
Nar Shaddaa Nightlife returns July 8th! This seasonal event will run for 6 weeks until August 19th. New rewards will be available once this event goes live!
New rewards include:
- Supernova Helmet
- Smuggler’s Trained Vine Cat
- Smuggled Sithspawn
- Fiery Grefna
- Vixian Youngling
- Iridescent Varactyl
- Emperor’s Mewvorr
- Luxury Ice Tromper
- Pocket Orlax
(Supernova Helmet)
New Dynamic Encounters
First introduced in 7.6, Dynamic Encounters offer a variety of new adventures for players to experience. In addition to Hoth, Tatooine, and Hidden Chain Invasions, with 7.7 new Encounters will become available on:
- Tython
- Korriban
- Hutta
- Ord Mantell
- Coruscant
- Dromund Kaas
- Ilum
With these new Dynamic Encounters comes a plethora of new rewards to earn! Players can expect the following themed rewards:
- Coruscant Conspiracy Console
- Coruscant Construction Crane
- Coruscant Fireworks Launcher
- Coruscant Shipping Cargo
- Coruscant Uggernaught
- Dromund Kaas Broadcast Tower
- Dromund Kaas Hanging Cage
- Dromund Kaas Mining Drill
- Dromund Kaas Sarcophagus
- Hutta Poison Pit Sign
- Ilum Crystal Node
- Ilum Kolto Tank
- Ilum Turret
- Ord Mantell Fire Barrell
- Ord Mantell Wardrobe
- Tython Statue
- Tython Training Bay
- Killik Stalker Larva Pet
- Starter Planet Mounts
- Capital Planet Mounts
(Killik Stalker Larva Pet)
(Starter Planet Mounts)
(Capital Planet + Ilum Mounts)
Additional Quality of Life Improvements
World Map
We have made a host of quality of life improvements to the World Map to help in navigating the Galaxy! The first thing to note is that we have added a 3 section accordion menu to the left side of the World Map, let’s talk about what is in each of those sections!
- Quick Travel – This now has a filter button that can be used as a toggleable shortcut to quickly isolate Quick Travel points in respect to important Mission icons. Toggling it off will put your filters right back to your original preference!
- Encounters – The most exciting of the new sections, the Encounters section will highlight all available Dynamic Encounters in your area. Clicking on one will begin tracking it, this will act as an aid to help breadcrumb you straight to the event location
- Filters – The Galaxy Map, Filter options, and Magnifying Glass have been organized into this small utility menu.
Combat Updates
We want to ensure that players have a viable, fun, and fantasy-fulfilling experience from the default choices that we make within your Combat Style. We’ve reevaluated the default choices within Disciplines and are making a variety of changes.
In 7.7, we’ll make changes to:
- Vengeance Juggernaut and Vigilance Guardian
- Carnage Marauder and Combat Sentinel
- Marksman Sniper and Sharpshooter Gunslinger
- Deception Assassin and Infiltration Shadow
- Now Hatred Assassin and Serenity Shadow by default
- We will be targeting 7.7.1 for the next round of updates. A full list of 7.7 combat updates will be able for players to check out when the Public Test Server opens.
Cartel Market items
Two new armors (inspired by Andor™), a mount, and a repackaged decoration bundle will be coming to the Cartel Market with 7.7!
Guerilla Commander’s Armor
Imperial Director’s Armor
Manaan Mini-sub Mount
The Nar Shaddaa Decoration Bundle includes:
- Dejarik Table x 10
- Landscape: Gold Plated Hutt x 8
- Casino Table x 8
- Promenade Lanterns (Small) x 8
- Speeder Turntable Display x 6
- Ambient Machine: Casino x 6
- Holo Sign: Welcome to Nar Shaddaa x 6
- Holo Sign: Cantina Dancer x 6
- Holo Sign: Bith Musician x 6
- Trandoshan Mercenary x 6
- Cantina Bouncer x 6
- Jukebox: Core World Classics x 6
- Contraband Slot Machine x 6
- Promenade Holotree Bench (Blue/Purple) x 4
- Promenade Holotree Bench (Purple) x 4
- Promenade Holotree Bench (Yellow) x 4
- Promenade Holotree Bench (Green/Red) x 4
- Promenade Lanterns (Large) x 4
- Upbeat Twi’lek Dancer (Female) x 4
- Upbeat Mirialan Dancer (Female) x 4
- Hutt Crime Boss x 3
Note that the above decorations are already live in the game currently, but some of them can be difficult to obtain. We grouped them together in one convenient bundle for ease of accessibility!
Character Modernization Updates
Coming in 7.7 are the following:
- Further definition changes
- Chiss Texture Improvements
- Preview Window and Game Parity Along with Lighting, Environment, and Rendering Improvements
The above will be available on the Public Test Server before launch. We’re continuing to work on modernization for additional species to be released in future updates.
Expanded Customization Options!
New skin colors will be available to all players with 7.7! Cathar, Chiss, Mirialan, Nautolan, Sith Pureblood, Togruta, and Twi’lek characters will see an abundance of new skin colors added to their skin customization sliders.