Poe Dameron Cosplays Nathan Drake In ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Today, after months of anticipation, Disney finally pulled back the curtain on Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker with its first trailer and a mini information blowout. As you would expect, the trailer sent Star Wars fans into a frenzy as they broke it down frame-by-frame in an attempt to dissect as much information as possible. And as a result of this, fans have noticed that Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron looks like he’s cosplaying Nathan Drake in the upcoming movie, specifically, Nathan Drake from Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception.

While Dameron’s curly jet-black hair doesn’t look anything like Nathan Drake’s hair, the outfit Poe is shown wearing looks just like Drake’s iconic outfight from the game. There’s the scarf, a beige colored shirt, a bandoleer, a brown belt, everything. In fact, some fans think this isn’t even a shot from Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, but never-before-seen footage of EA and Visercal’s Uncharted-like Star Wars game that was cancelled last year.

This is intentional pic.twitter.com/P47oKHsKNh — very strong man (@Damac1214) April 12, 2019

As you may remember, Oscar Isaac was the pick of many to star as Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted movie, which ultimately decided to go for a younger version of the treasure hunter and cast Tom Holland. In other words, this rubs salt in the wounds of fans who were hoping Sony would bring on the charismatic actor to play the even more charismatic treasure hunter. As you can see though, the fans who wanted Isaac as Drake had a point: he’d be a great fit for the PlayStation mascot.

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker is poised to hit theaters later this year on December 20. As for the aforementioned Uncharted movie, there’s no word when it will release, but it is scheduled to begin filming this summer.

