Stardew Valley Fans Warned to Avoid Free Switch 2 Upgrade Until Major Bug Fix Arrives

After teasing a free Switch 2 upgrade earlier this year, Stardew Valley creator Concerned Ape gifted players the new version on Christmas Day. Fans who already own Stardew Valley on the Nintendo Switch can now upgrade to its enhanced Switch 2 version for free. But it quickly became clear that you might want to wait, particularly if you’ve got a long-running save with valuable items in your inventory. A patch for the Switch 2 edition of Stardew Valley is in the works, but until then, players should watch out for a pretty serious bug.

Shortly after the new Switch 2 edition of Stardew Valley arrived, players noticed a few issues with the new version of the farming sim. Just a day after it went live, creator Concerned Ape noted he was looking into “some issues with the Nintendo Switch 2 edition.” As a follow-up on December 30th, Concerned Ape confirmed that a patch is on the way. However, until it releases, players should be wary of a few crafting recipes, which can cause you to lose random inventory items. And apparently, even those still playing on Switch may want to take care.

Stardew Valley Players Urged to “Craft With Caution” For Certain Recipes

Image courtesy of ConcernedApe

Though a fix is in the works, we don’t yet have an exact date for when the latest update to Stardew Valley on the Switch 2 will arrive. Barone did confirm that the upcoming patch will “fix the crafting bug and add improvements to the mouse controls” for the Switch 2 edition. But until the patch arrives, players on both the new Switch 2 edition and the original Switch version of Stardew Valley could run into the crafting bug. And depending on what you’ve been hoarding in your inventory, that could have devastating consequences.

Barone tweeted a list of crafting recipes that appear to trigger the crafting bug. Specifically, this bug causes unexpected inventory items to be consumed when crafting. In other words, it can delete random items from your inventory and cause you to lose them from your save forever. Here are the recipes that players should be wary of using until the new Stardew Valley patch is released:

Blue Grass Starter

Challenge Bait

Deluxe Bait

Deluxe Worm Bin

Fish Smoker

Heavy Furnace

Moss Soup

Mushroom Log

Speed-Gro

Statue of Blessings

Treasure Totum

If you do need to craft these items, Stardew Valley‘s developer suggests you empty your inventory of everything except the necessary ingredients. That way, unexpected items won’t be available to be consumed when crafting. Barone also suggests avoiding using the workbench when crafting.

A patch to fix the crafting bug, and add improvements to the mouse controls on the NS2 edition of Stardew Valley is coming soon. I'll wait to release the NS2 edition in EU until this patch is ready, since the crafting bug can cause you to lose items. — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) December 30, 2025

Though this bug was introduced with the Switch 2 upgrade, it appears to have carried over to the original Switch edition as well. This is likely due to both versions getting an update on the day that the Switch 2 edition was released in the U.S.

It’s likely that the fix for the crafting bug will arrive soon. However, until then, players should take caution when crafting any and all items, especially those on the “craft with caution” list. Otherwise, you could lose valuable and hard-to-get items that are in your inventory, such as the horse flute. With bugs like this, Barone often offers a teasing “canon” explanation, and many players are already asking for a reason behind the crafting glitch. If one emerges, it likely won’t be until after the Stardew Valley patch that fixes the bug is released.

