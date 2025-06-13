Stardew Valley Player Uncovers Rare Item Many Fans Don’t Even Know About

One reason gamers can’t get enough of Stardew Valley is that there’s just so much to the game. While the standard gameplay loop feels simple enough, the lore and hidden gems run deep in Stardew. So deep that many players are still finding rare and unique items and occurrences that most Stardew Valley fans don’t even know about. That was the case for one gamer, who recently shared they finally managed to snag an item so uncommon, many fans weren’t aware it existed.

Even if you’ve poured hours into Stardew Valley, it’s likely the game has kept a few secrets from you. Whether it’s what happens when you sacrifice children to the witch or a long-buried piece of Dwarvish lore, Stardew Valley has a lot more going on than it appears. For some gamers, continuing to search for rare occurrences and items is what keeps the farming sim interesting. And recently, Redditor @First_Government_710 finally managed to track down a rare and coveted item – the Trash Catalogue.

The comments in this Reddit thread make it clear that many gamers have never heard of this relatively rare Stardew Valley item. But rest assured, it is part of the standard game, no mods required. One reason many gamers aren’t aware of the Trash Catalogue is that it’s fairly new. This unusual and hard-to-find item was added to Stardew Valley with the big 1.6 update. That means many gamers who haven’t returned to their farm in the last year won’t have found one, because it only recently became possible. Yet even after the 1.6 update, the Trash Catalogue is incredibly rare.

What is the Trash Catalogue and How Do You Get One?

The Trash Catalogue can only spawn after players have searched at least 50 trash cans in Stardew Valley. That’s a lot of lurking, but you can find all sorts of interesting things while searching those cans. After hitting the minimum, you’ll then have a roughly 1 in 500 chance of getting a Trash Catalogue when searching future trash cans.

So, why would you want a Trash Catalogue? Well, for some Stardew Valley fans, it’s all about chasing down one of the rarer items in the game to get that perfect playthrough. However, it does have a purpose. Placing the Trash Catalogue on your farm lets you order a variety of special trash-themed decor items. Many of these are homages to the trash you see throughout the Valley, which can’t normally be turned into decoration on your farm. Items include spilled drinks, tires, aluminium cans, and dirty laundry.

Many gamers don’t necessarily love the actual furniture, but for a certain Pam or Shane aesthetic, it works. And players report you can even leave the trash furniture all around town, meaning you can seek revenge on your least favorite villager by filling their home with tires.

If you absolutely must have this item now that you know about it, you can get started by searching trash cans around the Valley. But keep in mind, getting caught by villagers (except our by Linus) can result in a negative reaction. So, be stealthy in your Trash Catalogue search unless you want to incur the hatred of the locals.