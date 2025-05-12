6 Features Stardew Valley Is Still Missing

We love Stardew Valley, like, deeply. Unconditionally. The kind of love where you forgive the fact that your spouse says the same five things every day, and your children never grow older than a sentient potato. It’s a cozy classic, a masterpiece of peace and strawberry-based therapy. But even the greatest games leave us wanting more, and Stardew is no exception.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After hundreds of in-game years and far too many mayonnaise machines, there are a few features we still dream about. From mysterious cities to aging villagers, here are the biggest things Stardew Valley is still missing… aka our wishlist for ConcernedApe. Let’s dive in.

Evolving Children

Your children in Stardew Valley are adorable little blobs… until they stop aging and become permanent household furniture. You can turn them into doves (yes, really), but you can’t send them to school, see them develop hobbies, or even have basic conversations with them after the toddler phase. We’d love to watch our kid grow into a mini farmer, choose their own path, or inherit the farm one day.

Right now, they’re cute, static decorations, like an expensive lamp that occasionally waddles. Adding actual aging with milestones (school, friendships, teen angst?) would add so much depth and generational charm. Raising a family should feel dynamic, not like you adopted a Tamagotchi that’s permanently stuck on day three. C’mon, let us cry when they move to Zuzu for college.

Spouse-Specific Storylines

Marriage in Stardew is sweet until you realize your partner loops the same dialogue and waters the dog bowl every morning. Where’s the drama? The growth? The spicy co-op side quests? Characters like Sebastian or Leah have so much personality during courtship, then flatline after the wedding. Each spouse could have unique post-marriage storylines: creative ambitions, past secrets, evolving family relationships.

Maybe you can help Sam form a band tour or support Harvey as he opens a clinic in Zuzu. As it stands, the most thrilling moment post-marriage is whether your spouse cooks you pancakes. It’s wholesome, sure, but not the most engaging. More layered spouse content would make each marriage feel truly unique, and hey, it’d probably stop half of us from speed-divorcing for Krobus out of boredom.

Villagers That Age With You

You’ve been farming for 10 in-game years, and yet George is still grumping like he hasn’t aged a day. In Stardew, the seasons change, but the people don’t. While timelessness is part of the charm, imagine if villagers aged over time, subtly evolving the town.

Kids like Jas and Vincent could become teens with fresh gossip and new crushes. Elderly characters could pass the torch (or the shop keys) to a new generation. Aging wouldn’t have to be dramatic or sad; it could be a gentle reminder of change and growth, like crops rotating in and out of season. Even a visual indicator (gray hair, posture changes) or new dialogue over the years would breathe life into the simulation. Right now, it’s like living in a magical bubble… but even magical bubbles get boring when nothing ever changes.

Wildlife That Doesn’t Run Away From You

Where are the deer, the foxes, the little forest moments? You might catch a squirrel scampering into a tree, but Stardew Valley’s wilderness is more decorative than interactive. The ability to befriend wild animals, set up nature trails, or just quietly observe more varied wildlife behavior would be lovely.

Maybe you leave out food to earn the trust of a curious raccoon. Or maybe a fox steals your crops, and you have to chase it down in a very wholesome mini-game. Fishing has entire ecosystems and collectibles… why not forests? A proper wildlife system would make the Pelican Town feel more alive and reactive, and it fits perfectly with the game’s nature-centric way. Plus, it’d finally justify putting all those mushrooms in your pockets.

A Hard Mode for the Masochists

Look, we love Stardew’s low-stress farming loop. But some of us want to suffer, just a little. A hard mode could crank up the realism and challenge for seasoned players who’ve already restored the Community Center, befriended the entire town, and married everyone twice. Think stricter crop seasons, harsher weather penalties, animals that get sick, or rival farms that compete with yours. Maybe taxes. (Okay, maybe not taxes.)

The economy could fluctuate, forcing you to adapt or specialize. And let’s not forget tougher monsters in the mines or harsher danger from exploring Skull Cavern. It’s not about punishing players. It’s about keeping the late-game engaging. Right now, once you’ve optimized your farm, there’s little incentive to stick around. A hard mode could be the perfect excuse to start fresh.

Zuzu City

It’s right there. Looming in the background like a glittery promise. Zuzu City gets mentioned constantly, but we’ve never stepped foot in it (besides Sam’s heart event). The ability to go to Zuzu could add a huge new dimension to the game.

We are asking for city-based side quests, corporate drama, old friends, food stalls, maybe even a farmer’s market. It could be the anti-Stardew: busy, crowded, flashy, making your quiet farm feel even more precious. Or it could simply be a place to buy rare items. Even a seasonal festival hosted in Zuzu would be a huge draw. We’ve built this gorgeous life in the valley. Now let us hop on the train and see what we left behind.