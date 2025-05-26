5 Must-Do Things When You Start a New Stardew Valley Save

Starting a new Stardew Valley save is a bit like moving to a new town with zero money, zero friends, and a plot of land that looks like a tornado’s after-party. And we love it. But if you want to avoid being left without inventory space or showing up to the Flower Dance as the lonely wallflower, there are a few things you really should do right away.

It doesn’t matter if you’re aiming to build a crop empire, marry the local hot goth, or just avoid passing out in the dirt; we’ve got your back. Here are the absolute must-dos when starting fresh in Stardew. Even small-town life needs a strategy.

1) Clear Just Enough of Your Farm to Function

When you first step onto your new plot of land, it looks like Mother Nature sneezed debris everywhere. Trees, weeds, rocks, and logs are scattered across the property. Focus on clearing a small area near your farmhouse so you can move around, plant your starter crops, and actually see what you’re doing. You can’t plant dreams on rocks and logs.

This isn’t a full-on deforestation mission; it’s just about creating a small space to function. Clear mindfully and save your energy (literally) for more important things. Plus, chopped trees give wood, which you’ll need for crafting your first must-have item: the chest.

2) Build a Chest

You might think your backpack is roomy until you’ve foraged and fished to your heart’s content. Stardew Valley’s default inventory space is microscopic, and until you upgrade it (which costs a painful 2,000 gold), you’re going to be constantly juggling items.

That’s why your very first crafting priority should be a chest. Just 50 wood is all it takes to save your future self from having to trash valuable items. Place your chest somewhere convenient, outside your house works great, and start using it to store tools, seeds, seasonal items, and anything else you don’t need to lug around daily. Not only does it make your life easier, but it also lets you plan ahead without panic-selling items you’ll need later for bundles or crafting. A chest today keeps the heartbreak away.

3) Forage and Use the Gold for Seeds

Before your crops mature and start coughing up profits, foraging is your main moneymaker. Each day, walk around town and scavenge everything you can get your hands on: spring onions in the south forest, daffodils and dandelions all around. These can be tossed in the shipping bin or sold to Pierre for a decent chunk of change early on, especially when gold is scarce and seeds are expensive.

Your first few days are all about turning random nature loot into farming capital. Then use your gold on fast-growing crops like parsnips or potatoes to get quick returns. You should basically be a raccoon with a business plan.

4) Make Friends Fast

Raising friendship levels might seem like a slow burn, but starting early pays off big. You might think it’s all about marriage or unlocking a few heart cutscenes, but befriending villagers early actually pays off in super practical ways. Caroline gives you tea saplings, Marnie gives you shorts-access (yes, those shorts), and others will send you recipes in the mail.

Think of friendship like skill progression, you’re not just winning hearts, you’re unlocking the real game. Once you’re knee-deep in sprinklers, chickens, and Skull Cavern runs, you’ll be glad you prioritized socializing early.

5) Gift Haley Daffodils

Haley gets a bad rap for being kind of… well, high-maintenance. But beneath this exterior is someone who just really, really likes daffodils. If you want a dance partner by the end of Spring, she’s your best bet, and surprisingly easy to woo early on. Give her two daffodils per week and talk to her every day. Bonus points if you remember her birthday on Spring 14 and give her a flower then. It’s a huge friendship boost.

By Spring 24, the day of the Flower Dance, you’ll have enough hearts to avoid the embarrassment of standing solo while everyone else twirls away. Plus, befriending Haley unlocks one of the funnier transformation arcs in the game.