Stardew Valley Creator Gives Release Date Update for Next Mobile Patch

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has today given eager fans a new update on when the farming sim's long-awaited next patch will come to mobile devices. In the past, Barone has broadly stated that update 1.5 for the mobile version of Stardew Valley would launch at some point before 2022 comes to a close. And while some fans have worried that this window might end up shifting given that the end of the year is rapidly approaching, Barone has now confirmed that this won't be the case.

In a brief message shared on social media today, Barone let fans know that update 1.5 for Stardew Valley on mobile platforms is still slated to drop before 2022 wraps up. Although Barone gave no additional release windows or details about when the patch might roll out, we'll likely end up learning more soon enough given that the calendar is about to turn over to November.

"I know I haven't been too active lately, but don't worry, I'm still here," Baron said. "And mobile 1.5 update is still on track for what I said last: 'Before the end of the year'.' Thank you."

Hey everyone, happy 'ween (spirit's eve). I know I haven't been too active lately, but don't worry, I'm still here. And mobile 1.5 update is still on track for what I said last: "Before the end of the year". Thank you — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) October 31, 2022

In a general sense, Stardew Valley patch 1.5 has been available for quite some time on consoles and PC. The PC version of the update rolled out nearly two years ago in December 2020 and was soon after followed by a release on Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms in early 2021. Those who play Stardew Valley on mobile devices for iOS and Android have been left waiting, though, perhaps for a longer amount of time than expected.

One reason why the mobile version of patch 1.5 for Stardew Valley has taken a considerable amount of time is because Barone is simultaneously developing a completely new game. Although details are still sparse, Barone announced his work on Haunted Chocolatier over a year ago. The project is still said to be far off from launch, though, so we might not see it in an official capacity for a couple more years.

Do you continue to patiently await on this new update for Stardew Valley on iOS and Android? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.