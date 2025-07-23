Starfield for PS5 May Be Happening Soon

Starfield has long been one of the most anticipated games to be ported over to PlayStation 5, and a new rumor suggests fans will finally see it happen. Bethesda’s “Skyrim in space” initially released for Xbox and PC in 2023, skipping Sony’s consoles. Microsoft has been releasing more and more of its games on PlayStation, so fans assumed it would only be a matter of time before Starfield eventually crossed over.

According to Detective Seeds, a well-known insider, an announcement will be made at Gamescom regarding the release of Starfield on PlayStation 5. He goes on to suggest that a November release is possible, giving The Outer Worlds 2 room to breathe when it releases in October. Gamescom is a huge event, even offering Pokemon fans the first chance to play Pokemon Legends: Z-A, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if this rumor is true.

However, with all rumors and leaks of this nature, it is best to remain skeptical. There is no guarantee Starfield will receive any announcement at Gamescom. Even if it does, it may be an announcement for DLC rather than a PS5 port. Microsoft has released other games on the PS5, including Sea of Thieves, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and Grounded, demonstrating its support for the PS5 more than ever.

I would not be shocked to see Starfield PS5 announced at Gamescom 2025. — Detective Seeds (@DetectiveSeeds) July 22, 2025

Gamescom is scheduled for August 20th through the 24th, meaning there isn’t much time before fans find out if this rumor is true. Many are hopeful it proves to be true, as Starfield has long been desired on PlayStation. It would also show the potential of a Nintendo Switch 2 port, as Microsoft has also been supporting this platform more and more.

Do you think Starfield will finally reveal a PlayStation 5 version at Gamescom this year? Share your thoughts with us below!