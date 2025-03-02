The Elder Scrolls 6 News Has Fans Worried It’s Making The Same Mistake as Starfield

The latest news about The Elder Scrolls 6 has Bethesda fans worried that the game is set to make the same mistake that Starfield made. One of the big criticisms lodged at Starfield at release and since was the massive size of the game, which relied tremendously on procedural generation ultimately to the detriment of sci-fi RPG. Starfield is big, but it is also hollow and surface level. It is a mile wide, but only an inch deep. And a new report about The Elder Scrolls 6 suggests Bethesda still hasn’t learned that sometimes less is more.

The latest report about the Bethesda game is that it is going to have two settings, which would be a change up from Skyrim and previous Elder Scrolls games. The tradition of the series suggests The Elder Scrolls 6 will be set in a single province, but according to the aforementioned report it is set in both Hammerfell and High Rock.

Of course, some fans of the RPG series are all about the dual setting, but others have been quick to point out that Bethesda’s history, and primarily Starfield, suggest this is not something to be excited about, but worried about.

“I played Starfield, I’ve seen what its like when they spread themselves thin. I would rather just have one country and it be focused than two and thin,” writes one fan about the potential dual setting. Another adds: “This is not the way. A single region is enough. Give us a dense, more handcrafted experience.”

As one fan points out, a two-province setting may work if each setting was very rural, but once settlements are added to the equation, the ambition outgrows the resources available.

“Stop setting up ridiculous expectations like this,” says a third fan. “Unless they develop the technology to procedural generate interiors with all the detail they should have, and the NPCs to properly inhabit them, then two provinces is a terrible idea. Building these things takes a lot of time and effort. Look at how long Skyrim has been out, and ask yourself how many mods have managed to pull off fully realized and unique cities.”

Suffice to say, The Elder Scrolls fans are divided about the topic. Following Starfield it is hard to imagine that bigger is better with Bethesda Game Studios. That said, all of this discussion may be jumping the gun because it is all based on not any official news, but a report about the game.

