Starfield Report Gives Update on Release Date of PS5 Version

Starfield is reportedly not just coming to PS5, but potentially coming fairly soon. It has been two calendar years since Bethesda Game Studios and Xbox released Starfield on PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Since then, Microsoft has ramped up its multi-platform strategy, and as a result more and more Xbox games are releasing on PS5 at a steady clip. Starfield hasn’t come to PS5 yet, and while there have been rumors claiming the port will happen, there has been nothing from Xbox and Bethesda about this happening. According to the latest Starfield rumor though, this is about to change.

The new rumor comes the way of X user Detective Seeds, a source that has proven reliable in the past but who has also been off the mark in the past as well. In other words, take everything below with a grain of salt.

According to Detective Seeds, “Starfield should be announced next for PS5 with Pro enhancements.” Adding to this, the source claims that Bethesda Game Studios has cut down on the amount of loading in the game.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the new report. The turnaround between announcement and release of the PS5 ports of Xbox games have all been brief, so if Starfield for PS5 is indeed going to be announced soon that most likely means it is going to release soon. To this end, it is possible PS5 and PS5 Pro users will be playing Starfield before the end of the year. This is just speculation though.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda proper, Xbox, nor PlayStation — have commented on this new rumor. None of them typically comment on rumors so we do not expect this will change, but if it does we will update the story accordingly.

