Starfield Reveals Potential First Look at Robot Companion

Bethesda has revealed what appears to be a new robot companion in Starfield. Bethesda is known for its rich characters in its RPGs, particularly its companions. Characters like Dogmeat, Nick Valentine, and more have become beloved companions to accompany the player on their journey, offering helpful moral guidance and more. Given Starfield is supposed to build on the foundation of other Bethesda RPGs, it seems like companions will make a return. Starfield has yet to receive any actual raw gameplay, but more is expected sometime in the next few months.

Nonetheless, Bethesda has been giving fans a taste of what to expect with Starfield dev diaries. As spotted by Twitter user Klobrille, the latest one included an in-engine glimpse at what appears to be a robot companion. Bethesda fans will be quite familiar with robotic allies, but this one looks a little less human and more devoid of emotion than some previous companions. It’s unclear what this character’s name is and where it comes from, but this does seem to be one of the first pieces of in-game footage from Starfield. It’s brief and not terribly consequential, but it’s something to tide fans over with.

This looks like a new in-engine sneak peek at a companion in Starfield. pic.twitter.com/M9vdvNKNiq — Klobrille (@klobrille) March 16, 2022

Xbox is hoping for Starfield to be Bethesda’s biggest title yet, which would be quite the achievement, but also not out of the question. Although the developer has released megaton games like Skyrim and Fallout 4 in the last decade, it has also built itself up as one of the most consistent and reliable developers out there. With the game guaranteed as an Xbox Game Pass day one release thanks to its Xbox exclusivity, Starfield will have a massive audience at release. Given Starfield has been a passion project for Bethesda for quite some time, one can hope that the team will deliver one of its most ambitious and satisfying experiences to date.

Starfield is currently slated to release on November 11, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S and PC. You can read more of our coverage here.

Are you excited for Starfield? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.