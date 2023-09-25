New Starfield Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Starfield update is live on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything Bethesda has tweaked. Unfortunately, the update -- Update 1.7.33 -- does not contain any new content or features, but only "fixes and improvements." More specifically, Bethesda claims it "addresses some issues with performance and stability as well as a few general gameplay issues." In other words, it's a smaller update ahead of a larger update that Bethesda teases it's working on. When exactly this larger update will arrive though, remains to be seen.

While we have the patch notes for the update -- which can be seen below -- we don't have any information on the various file sizes of the update platform to platform. In other words, we have no clue how long it will take to download the update on Xbox consoles and PC. It should be quick though as Bethesda itself describes the update as "small."

GENERAL

Characters: Fixed an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location.

Star Stations: Fixed an issue where Star Stations would be labeled as a player-owned ship.

Vendors: Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor's full inventory to be accessible.

GRAPHICS

AMD (PC): Resolved an issue that caused star lens flares not to appear correctly AMD GPUs.

Graphics: Addressed an upscaling issue that could cause textures to become blurry.

Graphics: Resolved an issue that could cause photosensitivity issues when scrolling through the inventory menu.

PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY

Hand Scanner: Addressed an issue where the Hand Scanner caused hitching.

Various stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes.

SHIPS

Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause displayed items to disappear when applied to in-ship mannequins.

Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause items stored in Razorleaf Storage Containers and Weapon Racks to disappear after commandeering another ship.

Starfield is available worldwide via Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Unfortunately, for Xbox One owners, no such version of the game exists. Meanwhile, if you're interested in playing it you can do so via Xbox Game Pass or a standard $70 purchase of the RPG.