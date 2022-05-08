Starfinder Board Game Announced

✖

Gale Force Nine has announced Starfinder: Pirates of Skydock, a new heist-themed board game set within the world of Starfinder. The new board game involves players vying to gain enough support to be declared the captain of a a top-of-the-line vessel with all the newest tech. Players will move around the board to complete objectives, while building their character to match their style of play. Each player character has its own special abilities, and players can choose from a number of publicly available objectives while also dealing with encounters and schemes. The game is over when the ship launches, one player will be declared the victor. However, the ship can also go into lockdown, which results in a loss for all players.

Starfinder: Pirates of Skydock is the latest game from a partnership between Gale Force Nine and Starfinder publisher Paizo. Previously, Gale Force Nine announced Pathfinder: Level 20, a game in which players take on the role of kobolds fleeing a Level 19 character seeking that last bit of XP needed to reach Level 20. Gale Force Nine also plans to release a game called Pathfinder: Tall Tales, which will be released later this year.

Gale Force Nine is best known for their well-supported licensed games, with notable releases that include the popular Dune: The Board Game and Doctor Who: Time of the Daleks, which eventually featured all of the various Doctors. More recently, Gale Force Nine has announced a series of new licensed games that includes a standalone Doctor Who game featuring the Weeping Angels and a new Firefly deck-building game.

Starfinder: Pirates of Skydock will be released this August and has a retail price of $60. The game supports 2-4 players and takes 60-90 minutes to play.