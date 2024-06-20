State of Decay 3 Rumor Claims 2025 Release Date Is Possible

A new rumor has claimed that State of Decay 3 might also launch on Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms in 2025. Earlier this month, Undead Labs showed off the first new trailer for State of Decay 3 since the game's initial reveal in 2020. While the trailer gave fans a much better idea of how it'll play and improve upon what was seen in State of Decay 2, it noticeably didn't contain a launch window of any sort. Now, it sounds as though an arrival within the coming year is feasible.

According to reporter Jez Corden, Xbox and Undead Labs are "gunning for 2025" to release State of Decay 3. Corden shared this information on the latest episode of The Xbox Two Podcast. Co-host Rand al Thor stressed that even if this is the case internally, Xbox clearly didn't feel confident enough in this potential launch window to include it in the trailer. As a result, there's no guarantee that State of Decay 3 will launch next year even if it's being broadly targeted.

Perhaps the biggest reason for Xbox not to release State of Decay 3 in 2025 is because this window is already looking quite full for the publisher when it comes to first-party releases. Titles such as Fable, South of Midnight, and DOOM: The Dark Ages are all known to be slated for 2025. This is in addition to the next entry in the Call of Duty series, which will surely launch in its typical fall launch window.

With this in mind, even if State of Decay 3 is ready to release by next year, it might be worth keeping the project in the oven for a bit longer. After all, the more released that Xbox has that are staggered over the course of multiple months, the more it can continue to encourage Xbox Game Pass members to stay subscribed to the service.

How would you feel about State of Decay 3 releasing in 2025? And do you think it'd be better for Xbox to hold onto the title until 2026 instead?

[H/T Gaming Bolt]