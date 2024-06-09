State of Decay 3 Will Debut New Trailer During Xbox Showcase, Per Leak

State of Decay 3 is approaching four years since it was announced during an Xbox Series X event, and while fans have been increasingly concerned with regards to the game's development recently, fueled further by conflicting reports as to how the game was coming along, the wait for an update will supposedly be over as of tomorrow when the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 takes place. State of Decay 3 will unveil a new trailer during the highly anticipated event according to a leak first spotted by Gematsu, with the leak coming from a rather unique source...straight from the developers themselves.

In a web page that has since been altered, Undead Labs posted a link to a press kit on their jobs navigation page that opened a press release, revealing that Undead Labs is performing rebranding, which will be showcased during the new State of Decay 3 trailer. The closing paragraph in the statement focused on the rebranding reads that "Undead Labs unveiled their new brand during the highly anticipated Xbox Showcase presentation on June 9th, in the newest State of Decay 3 trailer." Undead Labs was quick to make the page inaccessible following Gematsu pointing out the information, and while the main page on their website is still active none of the hyperlinks on the top navigation options are active – and likely won't be until tomorrow when the trailer is revealed.

This will undoubtedly be a highlight to the Xbox Games Showcase for horror gaming fans this year given it's the first official bit of information Undead Labs will have been able to provide since the announcement in 2020. "The dead have risen and civilization has fallen," reads the description of the State of Decay 3 that was released alongside the reveal trailer years ago. "Now it's up to you to gather survivors, scavenge for resources and build a community in a post-apocalyptic world – a world where you define what it means to survive in this ultimate zombie survival simulation."

As for the Xbox Games Showcase as a whole, there are plenty of additional leaks to look over in the hours leading up to the event if you'd like to get more of an idea of what to expect. The event was previously announced to take place on June 9th, with the broadcast beginning at 1:00pm ET/10:00am PT. As is typical with these industry events, the showcase will be streamed across Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook, with Xbox also offering the broadcast in 30 different languages.