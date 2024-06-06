Black Ops 6 Reportedly Releasing Late October

The Call of Duty title release for 2024 was recently revealed to be Black Ops 6, and while at the time of announcement Activision didn't have much to offer outside of a short teaser and a description for it that referred to Black Ops 6 as a "dark new chapter of the Black Ops franchise." Despite this, Xbox shared that there would be more details revealed for this year's Call of Duty during the Xbox Games Showcase, which will be followed by Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct on June 9th at 10am PT.

The Black Ops 6 Direct is approaching quickly now, but players eager for more information sooner rather than later may have it now. According to new reports, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will release October 25th of this year, landing in the typical fall release that Call of Duty has grown accustomed to for its large title releases in recent years. This information comes from The Verge editor Tom Warren's latest Notepad update, which includes information about Xbox's 2024 release calendar as a whole, not only Black Ops 6. While Warren has a fairly consistent history of being a reliable source, these reports are ultimately still unofficial until the release date comes straight from Xbox. Thankfully, as mentioned there's already confirmation that we will hear more about Black Ops 6 on June 9th between the Xbox Showcase and the Black Ops 6 Direct, which will include "eyes on the first in-depth look at gameplay."

As for what we do know about the next Black Ops entry, the teaser for the game features the logo, showcasing a trio of canines with what appears to be a shield logo behind it. The logo itself is laid onto what looks like the back of a $50 bill, framing the trio of canines so that the United States Capitol building gives the impression that the middle dog is wearing a beanie. While this logo may not appear to reveal much on the surface level, the inclusion of a beanie on one of the dogs is a seemingly small detail that might tie into some other parts of the game that have previously leaked.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will also be available on Game Pass day one. As for additional official details, check back after the Xbox Showcase for more!